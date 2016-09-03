Welcome to the NEW #juniorbookclub - and how to join

We're passionate about books here at Junior - and we want to get kids reading. Fancy joining in?



Welcome to the #juniorbookclub

We're really passionate about getting kids to read more here at Junior - and we want to get you involved too.

You may have seen our Instagram post where we launched our new #juniorbookclub where each month we are sending out a selection of books to our loyal readers and followers and getting you - or namely your little ones - to do the reviews.

That way we get kids reading - and getting real, honest reviews in return. Win-Win. Then each month we will highlight the top #juniorbookclub books here for you to all see.

If you want to be part of the #juniorbookclub please see all the information below.

How to join the #juniorbookclub:

* You need to be a parent/guardian of a child or children aged 0-8years.

* You need to have an active Instagram account that is public (no private accounts can join)

* You need to be following Junior on Instagram here @juniormagazineonline

* Send an email with your name, address and Instagram handle/name to junior@immediate.co.uk We also require your child's/children's name, ages and interests so we can select the appropriate books.

* If you are selected - and we're trying to send to everyone who emails (please just bear with us as we gather information and books) books will be posted to address provided.

* You are required to read the books over time and post your pictures and reviews on Instagram and tag #juniorbookclub - a letter with our guidelines will be posted with your books.

BUT, most importantly we want to get children reading and create a little #juniorbookclub community on Instagram.

