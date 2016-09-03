Castles and Country Walks: Why Mid Wales is the Perfect Child Friendly Winter Break

With Castles round nearly every corner and a countryside full of animals and manageable hills, a Country Retreat in Mid Wales is the perfect winter getaway says Junior's Travel Writer Karen Beddow

Posted: 1 November 2017

by Karen Beddow



Lower Cefn Perfa country residence. Lower Cefn Perfa country residence.

During the last half-term we drove down to Newtown in Wales to spend a week in a wonderful cottage (that slept 10 comfortably) with friends and family. The idea was to have lazy mornings, long walks in the countryside and leisurely meals in country pubs…. No of course it wasn’t as there was 6 kids involved. However as we found out, if you choose your accommodation and location wisely you can actually manage a few of those things even with 6 kids.

Choosing a cottage with enough downstairs space for kids and adults to have separate space (combined with good wifi) allowed for lazy mornings, long breakfasts and room to relax on sofas with a cup of tea. It also allowed space for early evening hot chocolate and films for the kids, whilst the adults had dinner in another room before retiring to play snooker or sip fizz in the hot tub.

The location of the cottage on the banks of a river with a huge garden, meant that epic games of hide and seek required little more than some wellies and a raincoat even if the weather was terrible, but it was the hot tub that the kids will all remember. Longish walks in the hills, or trips to Castles were all rewarded with the promise of a late afternoon dip in the hot tub before tea, it was something really quite special.

Where should we go to eat?

Great for families, a café, restaurant and deli nestled in the heart of nearby Montgommery. Offering lots of home cooked, local produce at really reasonable prices.

8 Broad Street, SY15 6PH

The Dragon Hotel also in Montgomery, is an historic 17th century former Coaching Inn. Excellent reputation for the quality of their Sunday lunches with roast beef and an additional joint on offer every week for only £10.95.

Market Square, Montgommery, SY15 6PA

If you can take the opportunity to head out without children (Grandparents maybe), there is a Michelin starred restaurant offering a six course tasting menu each evening with a wine flight to accompany the food. Booking is essential!

Broad St, Montgomery SY15 6PN

What's there to see?

Montgommery Castle - Very pretty town with a Castle that kids love to climb and run around. Amazing views of mid Wales.



Powis Castle and Garden – Around 20 minutes from Newtown. Fantastic National Trust property often with trails in both the gardens and the house to keep the children entertained.

Coedydinas - a stone’s throw from Powis Castle, soft play area for small children and a Christmas department is now open (to excite or depress you!)

DingleNursery - is also a couple of miles from Newtown, featured on BBC well known for wonderful autumn colour but also great fun for the kids to run around, hide in various nooks and crannies.

The towns of Bishop’s Castle and Clun are also well worth a visit, with The Three Tunns or The Castle being great for food.

Only an hour away Shrewsbury is also a great town to visit, with Attingham Park, National Trust on the outskirts too.

Further away: Around an hour and a half from Newtown, but Zip World and Bounce Below in Snowdonia are both worth travelling too.

Where should we stay?

We stayed at Lower Cefn Perfa an imposing detached country residence, in a peaceful, rural location just outside the thriving village of Kerry, three miles east of Newtown and nine miles south west of Montgomery. With a games room with snooker table and a private hot tub in the incredible garden it was difficult to actually leave the house.

Sleeping 10 in 4 enormous bedrooms, the country house is rented out with Wales Cottage Holidays from £1250 a week in low season. The scale of the house has to be seen to be believed.

You could also stay at The Bothy Holiday Cottage in the grounds of Powis Castle. Rented out by the National Trust. The Bothy’s has fantastic views over the gardens and could be the perfect place to unwind and take in the stunning surroundings. There are large interior rooms with traditional features and an open fireplace make this the perfect place to relax. Not suitable for families with toddling children due to the steep stairs. Sleep 7 in 4 bedrooms from £417 for 3 nights.

For more information on the area why not contact Brecon Tourist Information Centre

Junior's Travel Writer Karen Beddow is an Award Winning Travel Blogger at Mini Travellers and mum of 3 girls