30 of the best places to buy maternity clothes in the UK

From stylish maternity dresses and cool jeans to tops and knitwear to flatter your bump - we've rounded up the best places to go maternity shopping for the pieces you will actually want to wear



ASOS Maternity ASOS Maternity

1. ASOS

Why change where you shop, just because you are pregnant? ASOS offers a brilliant range of maternity fashion for it's discerning, fashion-loving customers. Shop for everything from comfortable, cool loungewear to 'of the moment' on trend pieces with added 'bump' room. Asks Maternity is also the place to look for beautiful special occasion maternity pieces.

ASOS Maternity available at ASOS



Ripe maternity at Mothercare Ripe maternity at Mothercare

2. Ripe Maternity

Established in 1996 this Australian brand is available for us Brit mums-to-be to get their hands on at Mothercare. Offering contemporary, stylish and comfortable maternity and nursing clothes that allow you to maintain your usual style. Highlights include the wide selection well designed dresses ideal for office, day and party wear.

Ripe Maternity available at Mothercare



Envie de Fraise Envie de Fraise

3. Envie de Fraise

Ooo la la! Maternity brand Envie de Fraise is one of our favourite French exports (after cheese and wine, of course), since it offers a whole load of chic and fashion-forward items, from dresses and tops to pyjamas, swimwear and underwear. They also scooped Gold in this years Junior Design Awards (read more here)

All available at Envie de Fraise



Vertbaudet Vertbaudet

4. Vertbaudet

Looking for maternity wardrobe basics for an affordable price? Vertbaudet, another French brand we love, has a great offering of classic pieces, alongside a few trend led items. We love the new denim collection especially.

All available at Vertbaudet



Noppies Noppies

5. Noppies

Noppies has been designing maternity clothing for over 20 years, so they know what they are doing when it comes to a well-designed dress or pair of trousers. Expect cool, Dutch design and funky patterns, as well as those classic, everyday pieces that will help you and your bump get dressed with ease.

All available at Noppies



Esprit Esprit

6. Esprit

All maternity wear tops at Esprit are designed to be long in the body, so that you won't be exposing any bump. Expect to find elasticated holes and buttons on waistbands, cool breastfeeding tops and a fantastic selection of pop colours as well as natural tones.Check out the extensive nightwear and loungewear too - especially for post natal wear.

Esprit Maternity available at Esprit



New Look New Look

7. New Look

Like a few other high street stores offering a maternity range, it's great to be able to shop at your usual favourite store like New Look whilst pregnant, since many of its most popular and must-have styles are also available in 'mum-to-be' designs. The maternity denim range at New Look is top notch, and the brilliant price tag means you don't have to be too selective - from trend led pieces to wardrobe basics - meaning you can really feel fashionable throughout your pregnancy.

New Look Maternity available at New Look



MamaLicious MamaLicious

8. MamaLicious

We saw MamaLicious when it was stocked as a concession in department stores, but the website is most definitely worth a visit to shop its full maternity and nursing collections. The cool Danish styling makes the clothing all the more appealing, with mostly nude, natural and chalky colours, with pops of colour, print and pattern, We especially love the leopard print styles - so cool.

All available at MamaLicious



Tiffany Rose Tiffany Rose

9. Tiffany Rose

Tiffany Rose maternity wear was a winner in this years Junior Design Awards and for good reason. The quality of the dresses, for both day and evening wear, is second to none. The weight of the fabrics gives an elegant silhouette and is always flattering on a pregnant, or nursing, shape. The collection is often endorsed by celebrities, who favour the eye-catching elegant gowns for red carpet events. Tiffany Rose also sell a section of elegant and flattering maternity bridal gowns as recently seen on Riveria actress Juila Stiles

All available at Tiffany Rose



Isabella Oliver Isabella Oliver

10. Isabella Oliver

Founder and creative director Baukjen de Swaan Isabella Oliver offers stylish, elegant pieces in luxurious fabrics which aim to make you feel like you, throughout your pregnancy and beyond. Meaning most of the collection is designed to fit you both during and, be suitable for you, post birth. The subtle ruching and wrapping details on the tops and dresses is flattering and the classic silhouettes mean mixing and matching pieces into your current wardrobe is easy. The difference with Isabella Oliver is these are pieces you'll WANT to wear time and time again - even when not pregnant!

All available at Isabella Oliver





11. Marks & Spencer (above) 11. Marks & Spencer (above)

11. After a fantastic revamp of the kids and baby collections over the past couple of years, Marks & Spencer has ramped up the style and offering of it's maternity wear, available in selected stores and online. So, you can pick up some really cool print pieces, to match with the more basic, plainer bits. Don't miss the M&S Baby collection, too - full of 'must-have' babywear.

Marks & Spencer maternity available at Marks & Spencer

12. H&M

Another high street gem and one that doesn't squash your style just because you are pregnant is H&M. Offering on trend, stylish and wearable pieces at such brilliant value for money. From print and pattern dresses to dungarees and nursing tops and bras, the main reason we love H&M is the maternity jeans. There isn't a new mum or mum-to-be who hasn't recommended them for the great, comfortable and stylish fit. This season the knitwear is top notch too.

H&M MAMA available at H&M



Just Polly Just Polly

14. Just Polly

One of the newer maternity brands on the maternity fashion block - Just Polly is worth seeking out. Founded by stylist and art director, Polly Hayward her pieces appeal to those mums-to-be who love shopping at places like COS and Zara. Simple styling, elegant colour palettes and cool silhouettes reveal it's fashionable roots Just Polly offers transseasonal staple pieces that look great during pregnancy and beyond.

Available at Just Polly



A Pea in the Pod A Pea in the Pod

14. A Pea in A Pod

A maternity clothing institution in the USA, A Pea in the Pod opened a pop up shop in Harrods a few years back which has thankfully now become a permanent fixture. A Pea in the Pod is a mixture of own brand and designer clothing for mums-to-be, including an unrivalled denim selection by the lines such as 7 for All Mankind, J Brand and Citizens of Humanity amongst others. Now, available online A Pea in a Pod also stocks such well known British maternity designs - some as exclusive pieces from Séraphine, Isabella Oliver, and Madderson London.

All available at A Pea in the Pod



Blooming Marvellous at Mothercare Blooming Marvellous at Mothercare

15. Blooming Marvellous

Those who remember when Blooming Marvellous when it was a stand alone store can rejoice that the label can still be found in Mothercare. This is where you'll find those must-have basics that will see you through the everyday - as well as a few on-trend, up tot the minute additions to make you feel a little less drab on those tough not so blooming marvellous days! Look for brilliant quality nursing pieces, longline vests and tees and swimwear. As well as some trusty over the bump black (oh so useful) trousers.

Blooming Marvellous available at Mothercare



Séraphine Séraphine

16. Séraphine

Séraphinehas been making waves in those fashionable celebrity and influencer (maternity) circles for years, but it was catapulted into everyday conversation after the Duchess of Cambridge was spotted wearing many a wrap dress from its collections when pregnant with Prince George. As well as these highly flattering wrap dresses, Séraphine offers a whole wardrobe full of gorgeous maternity fashion essentials including cover ups, evening dresses, jeans and lingerie, as well as the basics, there is even a beautiful selection of maternity bridal dresses.

All available at Séraphine



Topshop maternity Topshop maternity

17. Topshop

From essential maternity wardrobe basics (jeans, dresses and lingerie) to cool and quirky pieces (dungarees, print swimwear and smocks), Topshop-shoppers will be delighted with the range available for mums-to-be means not having to sacrifice on trends for 9 months or more.

All available at Topshop



JoJo Maman Bebe JoJo Maman Bebe

18. JoJo Maman Bebe

With 70 stores across the UK aJoJo Maman Bebe is likely on a nearby ugh street (and well as an extensive online collection and catalogue). Grown from offering French nautical style clothing for children into a full on parenting lifestyle store offering of functional, comfortable and attractive maternity clothing for mums-to-be, baby gifts, toys and more. This is one of the best places to find a Breton striped maternity pieces, maternity dungarees and everyday basics like leggings, vests and tunics.

All available at JoJo Maman Bebe



Purpless maternity Purpless maternity

19. Purpless Maternity

OK- please overlook the rather brash styling and look instead to the simple, flattering and relaxed designs of Purpless maternity. Offering maternity and nursing dresses, tops and trousers at absolutely bargain prices from £10. They do a brilliant range of colours, rushed and stretchy fabrics and brilliant over the bump leggings and longer line vests.

All available at Purpless Maternity

20. Rock A Bye Rosie

Got a special occasion coming up and in need of a stylish maternity dress? Try the elegant styles at Rock-a-bye-Rosie are just the ticket offering evening style maternity wear, inspired by catwalk trends. The designs are a little different from the usual wrap dress and will come as a refreshing change for pregnant fashionistas who need to look glam fast.

All available at Rock-a-bye-Rosie at Blooming Bump



Heavenly Bump Heavenly Bump

21. Heavenly Bump

Created by ex-high street maternity clothing buyer, Amy- Kate Crane and designer, Kirsty van Deurs Goss, Heavenly Bump is a comfortable, affordable and trend centric collection of maternity fashion, sold online. You'll find lots of pieces in jersey fabric, print tops and comfy basics ideal for growing figures.

All available at Heavenly Bump Mamaetmoi



GAP online GAP online

22. Gap

Unusually for a large high street store, GAP only sells its fantastic maternity collection online. It really is worth finding out your size, though, by first ordering a few pieces, as the comfy chic styling of the mainline carries on here and there are some stellar pieces to be found. We love the longline tops, the soft jersey dresses, and, doing what GAP does best, the selection of maternity denim.

All available at GAP Maternity available at GAP



Next Next

23. Next

Once the domain of work wear separates Next is now a serious high street fashion contender - selling covetable, must-have pieces that literally sell out before thy hit the rails. The trick with Next is to buy early when the preview Next Directory comes out. And, with next day delivery (order before 9pm) and collect from store options you really can't shop anywhere better for maternity, kids and baby wear. The maternity collection features an array of over and under-the-bump jeans, evening dresses, gorgeous daywear, swimwear and lingerie and wardrobe basics like vest, leggings and tunics - at of course, great prices.

All available from Next Maternity at Next



24. J Brand maternity jeans (above) 24. J Brand maternity jeans (above)

24. Quiz any pregnant celebrity or fashion editor on which brand of maternity jeans she is wearing, and she is very likely to reply 'J Brand'. A Californian rand of supreme quality jeans, the maternity selection is renowned for it's form-fitting, yet comfortable, fit, which justifies the price tag. A must-have maternity wardrobe item if ever we saw one.

J Brand maternity jeans available at Selfridges



25. Debenhams (above) 25. Debenhams (above)

25. Online at Debenhams, the maternity clothing is handily divided into sections such as 'workwear', 'occasionwear', 'lingerie' and 'jeans', so shopping is almost too easy... Brands on sale here include Red Herring, Dorothy Perkins and Spanx, as well as Debenhams own brand.

Available at Debenhams (picture above)



26. Nine in the mirror (above) 26. Nine in the mirror (above)

26. An intriguingly modern concept, Nine in the Mirror is an edit of designer clothing which can be worn by, and is suited to, expectant mothers. So, not necessarily 'maternity' wear as such, more so a collection of clothing, divided by what will suit your baby bump and your changing figure during each trimester. Expect to see designers including Emilia Wickstead, Alexander Wang, 3.1 Phillip Lim and Lanvin. There is also an extremely cute edit of gifts for children and babies.

Available at Nine in the Mirror (picture above)



27. Hatch Maternity (above) 27. Hatch Maternity (above)

27. Hatch Maternity is actually still based in America, but it does ship to 200 countries including the UK: so I had to include, because this is one of my favourites... The styling of the website alone makes you want to shop, shop, shop! Beautiful nude colours, greys, black and chalky tones are interspersed with delicate and pretty prints over jumpsuits, dresses, tunics and more. There is also a wonderful selection of cashmere pieces, which are already on our Christmas/birthday/wish lists.

Available at Hatch Maternity (picture above)



28. Madderson Maternity (above) 28. Madderson Maternity (above)

28. If you are looking for contemporary British designed maternity fashion pieces, then check out Madderson for its maternity collection. Clients of note include the Duchess of Cambridge and Katherine Jenkins. The range is mainly striking print dresses, blouson style tops and a few pieces of eye-catching outerwear.

Madderson Maternity available at Madderson London (picture above)



29. Queen Mum at Lulibelle (above) 29. Queen Mum at Lulibelle (above)

29. Arise, Queen Mum! this is the latest brand to join online maternity clothing store, Lulibelle. Queen Mum is a Dutch brand which combines comfort with trend led styling. There are a few cool patterned pieces (including the Jungle dress), but we love the plain pieces, like this flattering red dress.

Queen Mum available at Lulibelle (picture above)



30. Clary and Peg (above) 30. Clary and Peg (above)

30. If you are looking for maternity wear with a retro feel, Clary and Peg offers a range of clothing suitable for wearing while pregnant, with a vintage twist. The clothing is representative of fashion through the ages with a capsule collection comprising of 50s smocks, 60s and 70s short dresses, 70s maxi dresses and classic 80s dungarees and jumpsuits, all in rich colours and vintage-style fabrics, with plenty of attention to detailing.

Available at Clary and Peg (picture above)