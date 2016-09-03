Don't miss: glamping and jousting at Warwick Castle

Looking for a last minute summer holiday trip? Head to Warwickshire for a medieval-themed overnight stay and live battles

Posted: 25 August 2017

by Emma Smith



The walls of Warwick Castle have seen some history.

Established a thousand years old by William the Conqueror, it was traditionally the seat of the Earls of Warwick, one of the nation’s most powerful dynasties.

The earls are long gone but you can step back in time at the castle's thrilling War of the Roses Live. This spectacular show for the summer tells of the 32 year story of the clash.

My children loved watching the Houses of Lancaster and York clash in a medieval-style arena and the fantastic mix of history and action. There's plenty of horseback action with stunt riding, sword fighting, jousting, flying fists and special effects.



The grounds of Warwick Castle.



Knights jousting in War of the Roses Live at Warwick Castle.

The attractions don't end there.

You can visit the well-maintained State Rooms, climb the tall towers and battlements, explore expansive grounds and learn about the castle’s fascinating past.

There's a Horrible Histories raucous stage show too, which takes a hilarious look at the life and times of Warwick, and the Horrible Histories theme continues with a maze.

Also don't miss the Princess Tower where kids are told a story involving frogs and princes, the archery range, and twice-daily falconry show.



The Horrible Histories themed maze.

To make the most of our visit, we stayed in a fancy medieval tent in the Knights Village. Set in a picturesque woodland grove right on the banks of the River Avon, this was the first time I've ever tried camping or indeed glamping!

The tents come with all the little luxuries you want with kids like soft bedding, wifi and power sockets. There are heated showers too.

Mine absolutely loved it, as bedtime felt like a true adventure. The village has a banqueting hall where you eat a medieval feast for dinner and dine for breakfast in the morning too.

The entertainment doesn't end when the other visitors leave. Every evening there are displays and entertainment along the banks of the river, including knights duelling, have-a-go archery and Princess School, where you can learn about deportment and curtsying.

Tickets from £19, overnight stays start at £42pp. Find out more at warwick-castle.com

