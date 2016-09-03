The Best Advent Calendars for Children

Our pick of the 10 most stylish advent calendars

Dare we mention the C word? We will ease you in gently by talking about advent calendars.

Because, you need to get your skates on as the best ones sell out fast! And, a traditional chocolate advent calendar just doesn't cut it anymore now its all about a type or a theme. By that we mean you need to know your Lego advents calendars from your DIY box advent calendars. We've rounded up the most stylish kids Christmas countdown markers because really isn't the best part of Christmas the build up?

For creatives toddlers

Great for encouraging creativity and a few Christmas crafts this calendar includes 6 tubs of Soft Stuff modelling dough and 18 accessories.

Soft Stuff Advent Calendar £25 Early Learning Centre



For the one who like Scandic-Chic

KalenderHaus is a beautiful pre-baked gingerbread house that you put together and decorate each day of advent. And, hello how beautiful is the packaging for a start?

Presented in a keepsake wooden box. The inside of the box then becomes the advent calendar – where you can place the 24 pre-packed and numbered bags that contain a little treat to decorate your house with – and the lid is your cake board to build the house on. Still with us?

KalenderHaus also come with a pliable ready-made icing tub and icing bag – that you just need to load up and keep in fridge so it’s ready to use each day when you need to ‘glue’ on or down either an edible treat or a special hand-selected decoration. Creative and editable win–win.

KalenderHaus £75 Clever Gretel

For the Lego Friends addict

The 2017 version of the Lego Friends Advent Calendar promises to be as collectable as always. If you have kids addicted to Lego (and who doesn't) then they will enjoy a little daily Lego Friends treat and watching the Christmas party scene build up with Stephanie and Co.

Lego Friends 2017 Advent Calendar £19.99 Lego and leading stores nationwide

For those who love the story of Christmas

If you’re more of a nativity fan than Lego fanatic, then a traditional calendar may be more your style. This gorgeous little calendar is all about the Christmas story and is a sweet take on the traditional advent. Each door opens to reveal a nativity themed figure and the whole thing spins for easy access across the table. No chocolate, no treats, just Christmas (quite literally) in a box.

Bethlehem Advent Stable, £67.99, Lakeland

For those with limited space

This simple fabric hanging advent calendar features a chic graphic stag image and pom pom details with 24 little pockets to fill with sweets, small treats or even messages.

Hanging Fabric Stag Advent £25 Marks & Spencer

For those that love tradition

This adorable gingerbread house advent calendar is crafted in wood, hand painted and adorned with glitter. Each little drawer around the sides of the house can be filled with a mini treat making this one you'll want to get out again and again it is destined to become a family heirloom.

Wooden Advent Calendar House £59 Harrods

For those that want a little magic

It’s by Maileg so of course it’ s going to be adorable? Children will love this perfectly decorated little room/house with a cupboard, drawers, bedlinen and of course a little Maileg Pixi. Pixi sleeps all day, and at night creeps out to chalk the next days date (or days countdown) and hides a little gift or treat in his room for the littles to find. This could also work for counting down the days to birthday and special events.

Maileg Christmas Advent Pixi Room £90 Amazon

For the family who like to travel

These cute little star boxes are perfect if you’re planning on spending much of the holiday season away, or travelling. They come folded flat and are both portable and easy to use - just fill them and hang them the stylish neon coral ribbon. They are big enough to hold several chocolates, sweets or a mini treat too.

Meri Meri Star Boxes Advent Calendar £20 Selfridges

For the kids wall

If you have a plain wall this advent is ideal – and can also be considered part of your Christmas decor. A colourful tree wall sticker that can be personalised (on the tree pot and gifts) – with the idea to stick a new tree ornament on each day until you reach the star on the top. Great for the kitchen wall or kids bedrooms.

Kidscapes Personalised Advent Calendar Tree wall Stickers £24.95 notonthehighstreet

For the Disney lover

It isn't really Christmas without a little Disney magic is it? Kids will love this Disney Animators Littles Advent Calendar which features 24 mini princesses and friends behind each door. This is expected to sell out fast so mark the online and instore sale date of October 24th at 8am in your diary...

Disney Animators Littles Advent Calendar £24.99 Disney Store

For those who like to fill their own

This gorgeous fabric gingerbread man advent calendar has appliqué pockets that are ideal for a small chocolates, sweets or coins and can be used year after year.

Gisela Graham Christmas Gingerbread advent calendar £18.99 Mollie & Fred

AND, Don't Forget... To get the Advent filler kit

What is one of those we hear you ask? Well, if you have chosen a keepsake advent calendar then take the stress out of searching for mini treats as Fortnum & Mason have done the thinking for you.

This luxury refill box is full of chocolates, coins and other nostalgic sweeties to ensure you can fill all those boxes, pockets and drawers with ease. Or, you could grab a multi pack of Haribo but seriously how chic is this?

Advent Calendar Refill Pack £45 for 1kg Fortnum & Mason