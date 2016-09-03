15 Classic wooden toys for children

Looking for the perfect gift? You can never go wrong with a beautiful wooden toy - take a look at our pick of the best

by Carly Stevens



Traditional wooden toys are making a big comeback and for good reason. As well as being just plain beautiful (we mean they look so much nicer in any room in the house than a pile of brightly coloured playthings), they are long lasting (meaning they get played with for longer and often still look great after many years - making than the ideal hand-me-down, almost heirloom pieces) and are more environmentally friendly than plastic (and, thats always a good thing!).

Most importantly though they encourage imaginative plays take a look at our pick of the best for Christmas and beyond...

Let their imagination run wild with this chic Scandi-style tool bench that will look great in any room of the house.

Tool Bench £214.95 ScandiBorn

A rocking horse is a statement piece for any playroom and this stylish one will certainly look beautiful as well as giving your children plenty of fun for many years to come.

Pegasus Rocking Horse £100 Toydrop

Any budding (mini) builder will be over the moon to get to work with these chic wooden tools.

Tool Kit £27.50 The Nursery Edit

A personalised gift is always a lovely idea, these hand-made and hand-painted cubes are a wonderful first christmas present - and would also look great stacked on their bedroom shelf or unit.

Personalised Cubes £72 Myla & Oscar

A shape-sorter is a traditional must-have gift for every baby - and encourages hand and eye coordination - and just look at those beautiful ice-cream shades?

Shape Sorter £22.95 Little Baby Company

Watch your mini chef go to town in this beautiful neutral kitchen. Complete with spoons, pots and pans you are sure to be served some beautiful creations - and how perfectly does this go with your own kitchen/dining decor?

Kitchen £124.95 Cuckooland

This gorgeous painted wooden market stall style shop and cafe counter with curtain front offers two play opportunities in one - so not only saves on space - it delivers twice as much fun for imaginative children. And, parents you will have fun filling up the shelves with wooden treats and goodies - and even tidying them away at the end of the day!

Cafe/Shop £119.95 Le Toy Van

Enjoy high tea for two with this gorgeous boldly coloured wooden tea set and tray.

Tea set £30.95 Djeco

Encourage them to take their first steps with this sturdy wooden walker trolley complete with rainbow-coloured building bricks that will ensure toddlers have hours of fun.

Walker £42 Jojo Maman Bebe

Featuring passengers and their dog, this delightfully made camper van is waiting for your children to take them all on an adventure.

Camper Van £38 Bobby Rabbit

Check in to see the doctor of the household when they receive this wooden Doctor’s set. Be prepared to be patient in every sense of the word. But, worth it for a beautifully craft play set than puts all those plastic sets in the shade.

Doctor set £20 Burble Baby

While this baby grand piano is a thing of beauty we can’t guarantee the ‘music’ they make on it will be as beautiful! But, they need to start somewhere and no better way to practise than on this chic instrument.

Piano £170 Hape

The chicest of homes for dolls, this lightweight mobile house comes unfinished and is just waiting to be decorated by budding interior designers.

Holdie House £55 Ollie Ella at The Little Natural Co.

Fun for all the family - enjoy the great outdoors with a traditional game of rounders that also comes in a stunning retro designed box.

Rounders set £29.95 Dotcomgiftshop

Perfect for playing shops this stylish little till will keep them entertained for hours as well as improving their number skills.

Till £27 Great Little Trading Company

