The Cybex Mios lightweight stroller put to the test in London

This premium compact pushchair is designed for urban families. We asked a stylish mum to put the buggy through its paces on a trip into the big smoke

Posted: 11 September 2017

by Carly Stevens

Taking its inspiration from designers Charles and Ray Eames, the German brand Cybex has made waves in the parenting market in recent years thanks to its boundary pushing, safe yet stylish baby kit.

The Priam travel system and clever Cloud Q car seat have picked up numerous awards for style and innovation, including a clutch of Junior Design Awards. Its striking Jeremy Scott edition Priam is also a bestseller in Harrods.

The brand's latest offering is Mios, a lightweight buggy that is designed for urban families which can also be used as a travel system by adding the Mios Cot and/or Cloud Q car seat, which has a full recline.

Here are the vital statistics:

Weighs 8.7kg and is 50cm wide

Compact one-handed fold

Extendable sun canopy with SPF50+ protection

Reversible seat with four position recline and three position leg rest

Seven colourways, two frame colour options and limited edition styles available

Breathable mesh seat to regulate your baby's temperatre

Sounds too good to be true? Fashion editor, blogger at Style & Substance and mum-of-one Carly Stevens decided to put the pushchair through its paces...



Carly and her daughter Daisy Carly and her daughter Daisy

"Although I no longer live in London, as a lifestyle and fashion blogger and mum, I regularly head into town with my daughter Daisy for press events, meetings or just to do touristy things.

"When she was really little I would take her in her pram but given how heavy it was, I found it was easier to walk everywhere and avoid the tube and buses, especially when it came to my biggest dread - stairs! But now she is bigger and walking, I wanted to upgrade to something more lightweight, city and public transport-friendly.

"Step forward the Cyber Mios. Among the many features about this buggy that appealled to me, the one hand folding mechanism and compact design stood out - especially for train journeys and getting down to the Underground."

"The day began on the Overground and where I would have previously camped out with the pram by the doors, profusely apologising for being in the way, collapsing the Mios meant I could leave it behind my seat, standing by itself at the end of the aisle and sit with Daisy for the journey - a milestone moment in itself!

"On arrival the nifty narrow design and skinny wheels not only meant I could breeze through the barriers, it also made navigating narrow pavements a doddle. As she got sleepy, the buggy reclined as any normal one would and the hood stretched out that little bit further, giving Daisy some shade and privacy while she dozed. So far so good.

"The big challenge was up next - the Underground. I'm pleased to say the buggy and I triumphed. Folding it down meant I was able to carry it, Daisy and my nappy bag down to the platform without asking for any help on the escalator. Although I'd suggest taking as little as possible with you or packing a rucksack as I certainly had my hands full with everything.

"Coming in at just under 9kg, I've probably carried handbags in the past that have weighed more and it will take a child up to 17kg. Fortunately I was travelling out of rush hour so I did have the luxury of space on the tube and the platform but with the buggy tucked neatly away Daisy and I enjoyed a seat.

"I was by no means easy on this pushchair. But I really was impressed to discover that everything about city living has been thought of when they created the Mios. It's narrow design navigates human traffic and shops without any worry and despite its compact build, it certainly doesn't feel like you are forgoing any of the classic pushchair features. If anything, it looks so comfortable I was bit jealous of Daisy sitting in it.

"The seat itself is made of a mesh fabric that is perfect for regulating your little one's temperature in the heat and when it gets cooler the padded inlay keeps out the chill. If I had to find a negative, it would be that the pushchair does not collapse as neatly if you overfill the basket underneath - a minor flaw on this otherwise brilliant buggy - and motivation to edit my daily load!

"Like any mum, these days it feels that a pushchair is basically a extension of my body but when it's this helpful and light, it's one I am certainly happy to be permanently attached to."

Cyber Mios £600, carrycot £200, Cloud Q car seat £220. Available now from Mothercare, Pramworld and cybex-online.com

