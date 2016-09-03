Stocking Fillers for Babies

Junior finds fun Christmas gifts for tots: Newborns to two years old.

Gorgeous gifts for your tiny tots

Whether you're looking for the perfect stocking fillers, or you just need a few extra ideas, we've found some lovely gifts for your babies this Christmas.

From essential newborn coordinates, to timeless toys and collectables, we think these are the perfect addition to their Christmas treats on the big day. No old fashioned coal in these stockings, thank you!

Coordinated Baby Essentials

We are fans of this new brand - read our exclusive interview with founder James Hart and you'll see why. They stock stylish, fun and, importantly, useful products for babies and children. In addition to their homeware, the team has launched an own-label clothing line this autumn, featuring stylish staples. For a sweet Christmas stocking filler we love the KIDLY six piece Gift Set. Available in two colourways, it comes with a reversible jacket, leggings, booties & bodies - as well as a bear bag to keep them in.

KIDLY 6 Piece Gift Set, £40, from newborn to 18 months, from KIDLY.co.uk

The Toy & Teether in One

All babies love little monkeys. Ours did - and so did Katie Windridge's, which is why she developed the Matchstick Monkey as a cute toy and a teether all-in-one. Available in eight bright and fun colours, it's safe for even newborns to chomp on and also acts as a tool to put teething granules or gels onto their back teeth more easily. It's a fun and functional addition to their stocking.

Matchstick Monkey Teether, £9.99, direct from Matchstick Monkey online.

The Gorgeous Baby Shoe

Bobux make some of the coolest shoes for tots that we've ever seen. Their shark shoes - that help children put their feet in the right shoes - are a work of brilliance. The brand took away the Gold in the Best Kids' Footwear category in the Junior Design Awards this year, too.

Whether they ca walk yet, or not, these shoes are available from newborn to toddlers and are genuinely unisex - super cute for any baby. Of course, as you'd expect from Bobux, they are made from high quality 100% leather throughout.

Bobux Vogue Splash, in smoke/silver, from £20, Bobux online.

Christmas Tree Stacker

It's not technically a Christmas tree, but you could certainly get away with it this holiday season. This is a wooden tree, perfect for budding builders and is a great unisex option, too. It's made by Le Toy Van, winners of a Junior Design Award this year in the 0-2 category. We think it's fun and it's ideal for developing hand-eye coordination, too.

Le Toy Van Tree Top Stacker, £14, Alex and Alexa online.

Cute Christmas Tee

Style and substance. We love it. Team this cheeky Christmas tee with a fluffy skirt, or smart trousers - it's a versatile and fun alternative to the sickly sweet Christmas clothing. From luxury UK brand Tobias & The Bear, who bring cool prints and classic monochromes to childrenswear. It's for the coolest Christmas kids only.

Fa La La La La Tee, Ages: 0-5 years, £16, Tobias & The Bear online.

Baby's First Christmas Spoon

It's lovely to have something traditional for the stocking - and this personalised spoon is ideal. Perfect for all of those little fromage frais yoghurts that they'll soon be devouring; or for putting in the heirloom basket, if you'd rather keep it for posterity. Hand crafted from brass, then silver plated, it's a timeless piece for any home.

Personalised Christening Teaspoon, £19, The Cutlery Commission online.

Superhero Skittles Set

This set of skittles is a toy that you'll keep forever. Perfect for newborns, their colourful bodies are high contrast and so will be a good visual stimulant for them. As they grow, they'll love to chew them and squash them (and throw them!). And finally, they'll be ready to play skittles.

Each set of four skittles and a ball is hand made from Albetta fabrics and hand finished with embroidery. The set comes in a matching bag and we love them so much we awarded them the Platinum Award in the Best Toy 0-2 years in the Junior Design Awards.

Superhero Soft Skittles Set, £29, Albetta online.