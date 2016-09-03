Perfect Gifts for Baby's First Christmas

Gorgeous gifts to give to the latest additions to the family – get ready to go ahhhh… and spoil those new babies on their first ever Christmas day

1. Rainbow cloud mobile, £28, Cam Cam Copenhagen, Liberty - Sweet dreams are guaranteed with this in the nursery.

2. Alpaca Hooded Top, £146, Oeuf NYC – Melt the whole of Instagram with this baby Bambi creation.

3. Magical Sleigh Bell, £24.95, The Polar Post - Evidence that Santa’s Reindeer have definitely been up on the roof – can be personalised with a tag hand-written by elf.

4. Woodland Friends Gift Set , £150, Little Aurelia - The most sumptuous, gorgeous smelling, natural baby products in a beautiful keepsake suitcase.

5. Baby Brush, £15.99, Gnot - The gift of smooth, shiny locks for baby Bobby Shaftoes and Goldilocks.

6. Newborn baby leather flat shoes, from £85, Chloe at Melijoe - These soft leather shoes are the ultimate in coo factor

7. Cardboard Building Blocks, £13, Djeco - Gorgeous on a shelf, even better to build castles with.

8. Vilac Racing Car, £96, The Little White Company - The dream wheels that you’ll be proud to park in the living room.

9. Baby Bunny, £8.95, Maileg - The cutest little bunny for the tiniest fists.

10. Memory Case, £125 Memento - This is the perfect gift for anyone who wants to keep baby mementoes like treasured first shoes, hospital bands and locks of hair in a beautiful leather bound treasure chest that can be returned to time and time again. The luggage labels can be personalised too.