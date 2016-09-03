Party Time! What the kids will want to wear over the festive season

Take a look at our kids fashion round-up of all things sparkly, shiny and glittery for boys, girls and babies...



Military Jacket £45-£51 Boden Mini Military Jacket £45-£51 Boden Mini

It’s Time to Party!

Make sure your little ones are dressed to impress this Christmas season in Junior’s pick of the the cutest outfits and most sparkly accessories perfect for the school disco, lunch at the grandparents and for the BIG day itself. What are you waiting for?...

For Mini Rock Stars…

A cool jumper dress with contrasting tights and glittery accessories is just the ticket for mini rock stars - just don’t ask them for their ryders…

Sequin Star Bag, £26, Wild & Gorgeous. Rock & Roll Cashmere Jumper Dress, £86, Zadig & Voltaire at Smallable, Starry Hairband, £19, Wild & Gorgeous Star Printed Suede Boot, £96, Pom D’Api at Smallable Tights, £18, Nice Things Mini

A statement shirt with classic trousers is a winning combination whatever your age. We love this explosion of stars all topped off with a cute little dickie bow.

Night Sky Shirt, £45, Wild & Gorgeous Wes Trouser, £55, Wild & Gorgeous, Elbow Patch Cardigan, £8.99, H&M Bow Tie, £11, Wheat, alexandalexa

For Party Preeners...

Copper tones teamed with jewel brights and stand-out accessories will keep mini disco divas happy right from stocking ripping to armchair napping.

Lurex Ruffle Cotton and Linen Blouse, £74, Polder Girl, Reindeer Antlers, £8, Monsoon, Metallic Skirt, £17.99, Mango, Star Clasp Bag, £15.99, Zara Kids, Glitter Ballet Pumps, £70, Pretty Ballerinas, Metallic Tights, £7 -£8.50, John Lewis

An alphabet shirt plus berry cords and braces is the perfect recipe for cool cats and don’t forget some feel good socks to put an extra spring into those dance moves…

Copenhagen Print Shirt, £14.99, Zara Kids, Corduroy Trousers, £57, Mini Rodini at alexandalexa.com, Braces, £5.99, H&M Socks, £6, Happy Socks, Duke Boots, £117, Stella McCartney Kids

For Traditional Tots...

With more than a hint of Princess Charlotte about it, this outfit is sure to be a Christmas classic.

Hair Bow, £3.50, La Cocqueta, Gilet, £42, Trotters, Dress and matching knicker set, £32-£34, John Lewis Heirloom Collection, Tights, Part of a set of three, £10-£11, Mothercare, Shoes, £34, La Cocqueta

Nothing could be cuter than hand finished separates and a traditional cosy knit. Just add a bonnet with ears to tip visitors over the edge…

Bonnet with Rabbit ears, £54, Liewood at Liberty, Cashmere Peacoat, £64, Olivier Baby and Kids, Shirt and trousers set, £75, Rachel Riley, Sienna Traveller Shoes, £42, Amy & Ivor

For Tiny Dancers...

You’re never too young to hit the dance floor and these are the perfect threads to shimmy in. Mum might have to carry the handbag though…

Giant Bow Clip, £18, Hucklebones, alexandalexa.com Dress, £79, Hucklebones, alexandalexa.com Tights, £10, Boden, Pink T-Bar Shoes, £14, Mothercare Glittery Dog handbag, £15.99, Zara Kids

If only we could squeeze ourselves into this adorable cat print sweatshirt! Team with star motif leggings and high tops for a look that’s out of this world.

Neoprene Sweatshirt, £175, Gucci, melijoe.com, Rocket Leggings, £10, Blade & Rose, childrensalon.com High Top Trainers, £25.99, Zara Kids