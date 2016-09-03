Shopping
You are looking at: Home : News & Gossip : Shopping

Our 10 favourite buys from the new Outfit Kids collection

The high street store has created a new fashion-forward and wallet-friendly range for toddlers to pre-teens, available from this week

Posted: 4 September 2017
by Alex Lloyd
Outfit collection AW17

Whether you're a Topshop fiend or a Wallis devotee, the Arcadia group is the go-to high street retailer when it comes to on-trend and classic pieces at a great price.

This week, it launches its first Outfit Kids collection for the next generation of devotees.

The AW17 range is filled with fun, stylish pieces for both girls and boys, from 18 months to 12 years, priced at £7-45. 

It will be available in selected Outfit stores along with larger Dorothy Perkins & Burton stores, and Dorothy Perkins, Burton and Wallis online.

A partywear range is to follow in the run-up to Christmas too.

Featuring fur, metallics and velvet, with a heavy dose of pinks and deep blues, there's lots of love about this range. Scroll down to see our 10 favourite pieces...

For the girls...

Outfit dipped fur coat AW17
Outfit Kids dipped fur coat, £26

Outfit metallic frill grey sweatshirt AW17
Outfit Kids metallic frill grey sweatshirt, £14

Outfit metallic pleated skirt AW17
Outfit Kids metallic pleated skirt, £18

Outfit lace playsuit AW17
Outfit Kids lace playsuit, £22

Outfit petrol pump AW17
Outfit Kids petrol pump, £18

And for the boys...

Outfit check party blazer AW17
Outfit Kids check party blazer, £40

Outfit micro AOP shirt AW17
Outfit Kids micro AOP shirt, £14

Outfit velvet trouser AW17
Outfit Kids velvet trousers, £20

Outfit robot ribbed knit AW17
Outfit Kids robot ribbed knit, £16

Outfit black work boot AW17
Outfit Kids black work boot, £34

Read more...

Who won the JADA 20th Anniversary Awards fashion, shoes and accessories titles?

Take a peek at Fearne Cotton's new collection for Boots Mini Club

The kids' fashion brands we can't wait to wear for SS18

Previous article
The top 10 baby buys at Harrods		 Next article
Fearne Cotton launches kids collection with Boots mini club


high street fashion, childrenswear, girlswear, boyswear, kids clothes, children's fashion, Arcadia, budget fashion, kids shoes, children's shoes, Dorothy Perkins, Burton, Wallis, Outfit Kids
TwitterStumbleUponFacebookDiggRedditGoogle

Discuss this story

Talkback: Our 10 favourite buys from the new Outfit Kids collection

First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Security Image:
Enter the code shown:
I agree to the site's Terms and Conditions & Code of Conduct: