Our 10 favourite buys from the new Outfit Kids collection

The high street store has created a new fashion-forward and wallet-friendly range for toddlers to pre-teens, available from this week

Whether you're a Topshop fiend or a Wallis devotee, the Arcadia group is the go-to high street retailer when it comes to on-trend and classic pieces at a great price.

This week, it launches its first Outfit Kids collection for the next generation of devotees.

The AW17 range is filled with fun, stylish pieces for both girls and boys, from 18 months to 12 years, priced at £7-45.

It will be available in selected Outfit stores along with larger Dorothy Perkins & Burton stores, and Dorothy Perkins, Burton and Wallis online.

A partywear range is to follow in the run-up to Christmas too.

Featuring fur, metallics and velvet, with a heavy dose of pinks and deep blues, there's lots of love about this range. Scroll down to see our 10 favourite pieces...

For the girls...



Outfit Kids dipped fur coat, £26 Outfit Kids dipped fur coat, £26



Outfit Kids metallic frill grey sweatshirt, £14 Outfit Kids metallic frill grey sweatshirt, £14



Outfit Kids metallic pleated skirt, £18 Outfit Kids metallic pleated skirt, £18



Outfit Kids lace playsuit, £22 Outfit Kids lace playsuit, £22



Outfit Kids petrol pump, £18 Outfit Kids petrol pump, £18

And for the boys...



Outfit Kids check party blazer, £40 Outfit Kids check party blazer, £40



Outfit Kids micro AOP shirt, £14 Outfit Kids micro AOP shirt, £14



Outfit Kids velvet trousers, £20 Outfit Kids velvet trousers, £20



Outfit Kids robot ribbed knit, £16 Outfit Kids robot ribbed knit, £16



Outfit Kids black work boot, £34 Outfit Kids black work boot, £34

