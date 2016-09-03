Mermaid style for children | Fashion Friday

Little ones got #mermaidgoals? Then they will love this stylish round-up of all things fishy...



Sleep suit and headband, Next baby Sleep suit and headband, Next baby

Besides unicorns has any other legendary creature captivated the fashion world so colourfully as mermaids?

The little ones may not be ready for mermaid pastel-tipped hair or the sequinned fish-tail hems and sheer, floating queen-of-the-sea fashions as seen on the catwalks - but that doesn't mean they can't catch some mermaid style of their own.

This season they can play under-the-sea - or, wear it loud and proud with our round of cute mermaid inspired fashions, toys and interiors...

Grey Mermaid T-shirt £6

A cute everyday tee that little mermaid wannabes will love

River Island Mini Green 'Mermaids' print swimsuit £10

Beside the sea shore style for mermaids in disguise

Snurk Mermaid Duvet set £49

Even at bedtime little ones can give the impression of having a tail and crown - and adults check out the double duvet design here too!

Mermaid Hair Shampoo Conditioner and shine spray from £19

These all-natural hair care products from cult fave Mermaid Perfume are scented with orange blossom and coconut and will ensure ethereal tresses for girls... and mums too!

Sunbeam by Raleigh Mermaid Girls Bike with 9inch Frame £99.99

For when swimming gets to much - this low step through style bike frame is equipped with mudguards, steamers and even a doll (or, sea friend) carrier.

Joules Neat Feet Mermaid Bamboo Socks £4.95

Do mermaids have feet? With these super soft socks they will wish they did!

Water Bottle £5.99

The coolest way to stay hydrated - and the perfect lunchbox bottle with a non-drip cap.

Stella McCartney Hooded Blossom Mermaid Beach Towel £75

This organic cotton beach towel is the only cover up a mermaid needs

Meri Meri Knitted Mermaid Cushion £40

Golden tail, sparkly crown and perfect plait. What's not to love about this unique cushion-come-bedtime companion?

O'Neill Pink Mermaid Bay Graphic Sweatshirt from £37

A vintage inspired sweat that is perfect with denim out-offs or as a bikini cover up for a 'off-duty' look.

Meri Meri Children's Mermaid Necklace £8.25

Little girls will treasure this playful etched wood and acrylic necklace

Knitted Mermaid Tail £12

Adds a whole lot more fun and glamour to snuggling up on the sofa at storytime

The Singing Mermaid by Julia Donaldson and Lydia Monks from £4

A modern classic by the acclaimed children author sees the Singing Mermaid tempted away from Silversands to join the circus - will she ever escape?

Silken Favours Shell Cushion £95 each

Handmade silk shaped cushions that will add a touch luxury to any mermaid cove

Cuckooland Little Mermaid Clamshell Bed in Rainbow Finish £15,445

The bed that mermaid dreams are made of and when night time arrives, it comes alive with subtle lighting meaning your little pearl will feel safe and secure as they float away to the land of make believe.

