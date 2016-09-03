Is it because I'm a unicorn...children's shopping edit | Fashion Friday

Mini Rodini
Whimsical and mystical these imaginary creatures have captured almost everyone this season from fashion pieces, hair styles, party themes, a much-requested Emoji and even food - have you seen unicorn toast yet?
If ever any statement summed up 2017 it would be: ‘Always be yourself, unless you can be a unicorn. Then always be a unicorn’
These beautiful mono-horned animals may be pretty hard to find in real life (OK, impossible but we won't tell if you don't!) but they’re a lot easier to find in fashion-land.
Here’s a few of our favourite finds:
Mini Rodini Girls Red Unicorn Star Swimsuit with UPF50+ £35
The saying may be 'swim with mermaids, and ride with unicorns' - we say why not swim with unicorns too! Especially if it's in this suit.
FIND HERE>>
That's not my Unicorn by Usborne Books £6.99 (coming July 2017)
After months of speculation the 50th title in the That's not my... range could only be one thing?
FIND HERE>>
ELC Unicorn Hopper £20
Little ones from 12mths will love taking a magical journey with their very own bouncy unicorn
FIND HERE>>
Stella McCartney Pink Unicorn Angie Jacket £119
If ever a jacket summed up summer it would be this. Bomber style - check. Tassels - check. Unicorn - of, course!
FIND HERE>>
Tamar Mogendorff Unicorn Head at Liberty £600
Got a bear or a fox head proudly displayed on your little one bedroom wall? So, last year - time to update with this gorgeous dreamy version that's almost to good for the kids room!
FIND HERE>>
Cosatto Supa Go Pushchair in Magical Unicorns £174.95
When a trend spreads to a essential baby item - well, it makes it even more essential, right?
FIND HERE>>
Esprit Baby Girls White Unicorn T-shirt £10
Even little babies can get in on the trend with this cute tee
FIND HERE>>
Travis Designs Ride On Unicorn Fancy Dress Toy £24.99
Who wouldn't love to be a unicorn - if only for a day? This ride-in outfit has adjustable straps for a secure fit.
FIND HERE>>
Unicorn Snot Glitter £8.50
This glittery gel is non-toxic and can be used on face, body and hair adding some sparkle at dress-up time.
FIND HERE>>
Mr & Mrs Jones Unicorn Float Inflatable £58
Add some magic to pool side play and sea-shore fun with this oversized unicorn float.
FIND HERE>>
Mini Miss KG Magical Unicorn detail Trainers £80
With iridescent panels, a unicorn face and a curling mane at the back this is sport-luxe trainers with a magical touch
FIND HERE>>
Trunks Una the Unicorn Suitcase £39.99
If you manage to find one of these then hold on tight as they are selling faster than you can say 'unicorn' - the perfect sized case for mini travellers.
FIND HERE>>
Steiff Starly Dangling Unicorn Soft Toy £70
With a fluffy coat, squidgy limbs and a soft heart this is the perfect toy for magical adventures and bedtime snuggles.
FIND HERE>>
Bambino Mio Unicorn Swim Nappy £9.99
We mean how cute are these baby swim nappy pants?
FIND HERE>>
River Island Mini Girls Pink Sequin Unicorn Layered Dress £24
This sweet little t-shirt and net skirt combo is perfect for summer parties - unicorn parties of course!
FIND HERE>>
Next Grey Unicorn Print Tie Front T-shirt from £10
With some white jeans or cut-offs this is easy breezy summer style sorted
FIND HERE>>
Joules Buddy Glitter Unicorn Rucksack £24.99
Meet buddie - offering plenty of space for school or weekend stuff, comfy adjustable straps and best of all 3D details that make this bag a true gem.
FIND HERE>>
Skip Hop Zoo Unicorn Bib £7
Lightweight, water-resistant, handy catch-all pocket to keep things neat and tidy at mealtime (with a clever tuck-away pouch-perfect for travel or for storing when dirty) and a unicorn face - what more could any weaning baby need?
FIND HERE>>
Gardner and The Gang Candy Pink Stars and unicorns sweater £36
Keep your little ones cosy with this classic sweater - made from a cosy certified organic cotton with an all-over vibrant print, this jumper makes a great gift for any magical animal lover.
FIND HERE>>