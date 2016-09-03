Is it because I'm a unicorn...children's fashion edit | Fashion Friday

Possibly the 'animal' of the year already - have you found a unicorn yet?



Mini Rodini Mini Rodini

Whimsical and mystical these imaginary creatures have captured almost everyone this season from fashion pieces, hair styles, party themes, a much-requested Emoji and even food - have you seen unicorn toast yet?

If ever any statement summed up 2017 it would be: ‘Always be yourself, unless you can be a unicorn. Then always be a unicorn’

These beautiful mono-horned animals may be pretty hard to find in real life (OK, impossible but we won't tell if you don't!) but they’re a lot easier to find in fashion-land.

Here’s a few of our favourite finds:

Mini Rodini Girls Red Unicorn Star Swimsuit with UPF50+ £35

The saying may be 'swim with mermaids, and ride with unicorns' - we say why not swim with unicorns too! Especially if it's in this suit.

FIND HERE>>

That's not my Unicorn by Usborne Books £6.99 (coming July 2017)

After months of speculation the 50th title in the That's not my... range could only be one thing?

FIND HERE>>

ELC Unicorn Hopper £20

Little ones from 12mths will love taking a magical journey with their very own bouncy unicorn

FIND HERE>>

Stella McCartney Pink Unicorn Angie Jacket £119

If ever a jacket summed up summer it would be this. Bomber style - check. Tassels - check. Unicorn - of, course!

FIND HERE>>

Tamar Mogendorff Unicorn Head at Liberty £600

Got a bear or a fox head proudly displayed on your little one bedroom wall? So, last year - time to update with this gorgeous dreamy version that's almost to good for the kids room!

FIND HERE>>

Cosatto Supa Go Pushchair in Magical Unicorns £174.95

When a trend spreads to a essential baby item - well, it makes it even more essential, right?

FIND HERE>>

Esprit Baby Girls White Unicorn T-shirt £10

Even little babies can get in on the trend with this cute tee

FIND HERE>>

Travis Designs Ride On Unicorn Fancy Dress Toy £24.99

Who wouldn't love to be a unicorn - if only for a day? This ride-in outfit has adjustable straps for a secure fit.

FIND HERE>>

Unicorn Snot Glitter £8.50

This glittery gel is non-toxic and can be used on face, body and hair adding some sparkle at dress-up time.

FIND HERE>>

Mr & Mrs Jones Unicorn Float Inflatable £58

Add some magic to pool side play and sea-shore fun with this oversized unicorn float.

FIND HERE>>

Mini Miss KG Magical Unicorn detail Trainers £80

With iridescent panels, a unicorn face and a curling mane at the back this is sport-luxe trainers with a magical touch

FIND HERE>>

Trunks Una the Unicorn Suitcase £39.99

If you manage to find one of these then hold on tight as they are selling faster than you can say 'unicorn' - the perfect sized case for mini travellers.

FIND HERE>>

Steiff Starly Dangling Unicorn Soft Toy £70

With a fluffy coat, squidgy limbs and a soft heart this is the perfect toy for magical adventures and bedtime snuggles.

FIND HERE>>

Bambino Mio Unicorn Swim Nappy £9.99

We mean how cute are these baby swim nappy pants?

FIND HERE>>

River Island Mini Girls Pink Sequin Unicorn Layered Dress £24

This sweet little t-shirt and net skirt combo is perfect for summer parties - unicorn parties of course!

FIND HERE>>

Next Grey Unicorn Print Tie Front T-shirt from £10

With some white jeans or cut-offs this is easy breezy summer style sorted

FIND HERE>>

Joules Buddy Glitter Unicorn Rucksack £24.99

Meet buddie - offering plenty of space for school or weekend stuff, comfy adjustable straps and best of all 3D details that make this bag a true gem.

FIND HERE>>

Skip Hop Zoo Unicorn Bib £7

Lightweight, water-resistant, handy catch-all pocket to keep things neat and tidy at mealtime (with a clever tuck-away pouch-perfect for travel or for storing when dirty) and a unicorn face - what more could any weaning baby need?

FIND HERE>>

Gardner and The Gang Candy Pink Stars and unicorns sweater £36

Keep your little ones cosy with this classic sweater - made from a cosy certified organic cotton with an all-over vibrant print, this jumper makes a great gift for any magical animal lover.

FIND HERE>>