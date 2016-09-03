Shopping
Happy Birthday Princess Charlotte!

As the youngest HRH turns Two (where did the time go?), we’ve rounded up a selection of gifts that are quite literally fit for a princess

Posted: 28 April 2017
by Ellie Crompton


It only seems like yesterday that Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge was posing adorably for her official first birthday photographs.

A whole year later and the little cutie is due an upgrade on her baby walker – may we suggest a miniature Silvercross pram?  - and, of course a gorgeous new party dress or three… 

  



La Coqueta Kids Aranda Dress £64

A pretty take on the traditional sailor dress.

FIND HERE>>

  



Trotters Large Bow Hair Clip £6

The finishing touch when a tiara is just too much - and Gan-Gan would approve of the regal colour.

FIND HERE>>

  



Maileg Princess Filippa Rabbit £26 

A princess bunny for princess cuddles. 

FIND HERE>>

  



Harrods Silver Cross Sweet Pea Dolls Pram £499

A perambulator fit for a royal walkabout. 

FIND HERE>>

  



Rachel Riley Children's Button Strap Slippers £59

Party shoes to shine in...

FIND HERE>>

  



Nobodinoz Ibiza Cabin Bed from £145

A post party Chill out Den that Mummy and Daddy can sit in too.

FIND HERE>>

  



Asprey Child’s hairbrush £275

Every princess needs a silver brush.

FIND HERE>>

  



Pepa & Co. Baby girl dusty pink cotton floral print dress £84 

The prettiest floral frock for taking high tea.   

FIND HERE>>

  



Brambly Hedge Complete Collection by Jill Barkley from £22

A British Classic to pour over when its time for bed.

FIND HERE>>

  



Lapin & Me Woodland Doll in Snow Baby Grey £15.95 

A retro dolly to sit amongst the china ones.

FIND HERE>>

  



Donna Wilson Holding Hands Cushion £40

British Designer Donna Wilson’s cushion would look gorgeous in the nursery.

FIND HERE>>

  



Vilac Pink Ride On Classic Car £114

This sporty little number would suit her down to the ground.

FIND HERE>>

  



Olivier Baby & Kids Cashmere Peacoat in Jade from £59

A super soft cashmere knit in a classic cut is a must.

FIND HERE>>

  



David Linley Bears from £60

Keeping it in the family with these gorgeous walnut wood bears.

FIND HERE>>

  



Bonpoint Dolls Bed, £146

The bed that dreams are made of...for little dolls.

FIND HERE>>

  



Hucklebones Pink Satin and Lace Dress £139 (exclusive to Childrensalon)

'Pretty in Pink' - and time to party!

FIND HERE>>

  



Steiff Franzi Riding Pony £499

Princess C can practise her future riding skills early with this

FIND HERE>>

  



Little Star Inez Diamond Baby Bangle £69

Never too early to start a personal jewellery collection.

FIND HERE>>

  



Master Wishmakers Exclusive Pretty Little Princess Castle Playhouse (price on request at Harrods)

Who needs a palace when you can have your very own castle playhouse?

FIND HERE>>

  

