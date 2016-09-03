Happy Birthday Princess Charlotte!

As the youngest HRH turns Two (where did the time go?), we’ve rounded up a selection of gifts that are quite literally fit for a princess
It only seems like yesterday that Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge was posing adorably for her official first birthday photographs.
A whole year later and the little cutie is due an upgrade on her baby walker – may we suggest a miniature Silvercross pram? - and, of course a gorgeous new party dress or three…
La Coqueta Kids Aranda Dress £64
A pretty take on the traditional sailor dress.
FIND HERE>>
Trotters Large Bow Hair Clip £6
The finishing touch when a tiara is just too much - and Gan-Gan would approve of the regal colour.
FIND HERE>>
Maileg Princess Filippa Rabbit £26
A princess bunny for princess cuddles.
FIND HERE>>
Harrods Silver Cross Sweet Pea Dolls Pram £499
A perambulator fit for a royal walkabout.
FIND HERE>>
Rachel Riley Children's Button Strap Slippers £59
Party shoes to shine in...
FIND HERE>>
Nobodinoz Ibiza Cabin Bed from £145
A post party Chill out Den that Mummy and Daddy can sit in too.
FIND HERE>>
Asprey Child’s hairbrush £275
Every princess needs a silver brush.
FIND HERE>>
Pepa & Co. Baby girl dusty pink cotton floral print dress £84
The prettiest floral frock for taking high tea.
FIND HERE>>
Brambly Hedge Complete Collection by Jill Barkley from £22
A British Classic to pour over when its time for bed.
FIND HERE>>
Lapin & Me Woodland Doll in Snow Baby Grey £15.95
A retro dolly to sit amongst the china ones.
FIND HERE>>
Donna Wilson Holding Hands Cushion £40
British Designer Donna Wilson’s cushion would look gorgeous in the nursery.
FIND HERE>>
Vilac Pink Ride On Classic Car £114
This sporty little number would suit her down to the ground.
FIND HERE>>
Olivier Baby & Kids Cashmere Peacoat in Jade from £59
A super soft cashmere knit in a classic cut is a must.
FIND HERE>>
David Linley Bears from £60
Keeping it in the family with these gorgeous walnut wood bears.
FIND HERE>>
Bonpoint Dolls Bed, £146
The bed that dreams are made of...for little dolls.
FIND HERE>>
Hucklebones Pink Satin and Lace Dress £139 (exclusive to Childrensalon)
'Pretty in Pink' - and time to party!
FIND HERE>>
Steiff Franzi Riding Pony £499
Princess C can practise her future riding skills early with this
FIND HERE>>
Little Star Inez Diamond Baby Bangle £69
Never too early to start a personal jewellery collection.
FIND HERE>>
Master Wishmakers Exclusive Pretty Little Princess Castle Playhouse (price on request at Harrods)
Who needs a palace when you can have your very own castle playhouse?
FIND HERE>>