Gifts For Women Who Have Everything

Fun and fabulous Christmas gifts for women who like a little luxury.

From stocking fillers to floor fillers

Junior has found 10 fabulous gifts for women who like a treat. Because even when you have it all, there's still plenty of fun to be had with Christmas gifts...

The Perfect Clutch

In red, of course, to complement the Christmas colours (and the minimalist black dress). As a clutch or shoulder bag, this bag is made from calf and Saffiano leather, with nappa leather lining.

In a beautiful world, where you can never have enough handbags or shoes, this is a gorgeous addition to the collection - and perfect for the woman who has it all.

Prada Esplanade Bag, in red, ivory and black, £1,100 at Prada.

Vintage Style Earrings

Vintage is wonderful, but new vintage can often be better. That is indeed the case with these handmade Art Deco Diamond Drop Earrings from London based brand The London Victorian Ring Company.

They are each set with four diamonds, held by white gold rods with a diamond at the top and middle. Best of all, for ladies who have it all, they are unique with only one pair available.

Art Deco Diamond Drop Earrings (0.54 carat, 18ct white gold), £1,200, The London Victorian Ring Co.

Marc Jacobs Make-up Set

We love a Christmas collection make-up set and this gold clutch by Marc Jacobs is gorgeous. The gold couldn't feel more Christmassy and the tassle, well, it's a tassle.

As always, Marc Jacobs hits the spot with beautiful shades and the colours glide on perfectly. And, as we may have said before, one can never have enough clutch bags.

Marc Jacobs, Object of Desire make-up set, £55, John Lewis.

The Super Stylish Speaker

Rarely are speakers or tech gadgets included in women's gift guides and that's a shame, as this glass speaker from Sony is stunning. It's built for the ultimate clear sound performance - projecting into every corner of your space, while looking nothing like a speaker.

We love the fact that it's wireless, portable and also has a soft light element, which glows like a night-light, throwing sumptuous shadows over your gathering.

LSPX-S1 Glass Sound Speaker, £799, Sony and other stockists.

Swarovski and Silk Pyjamas Set

Christmas doesn't feel like Christmas without new pyjamas and these Olivia von Halle pyjamas have just the right level of style, sass and slouch.

Designed exclusively in collaboration with Selfridges, the Coco Laila silk pyjama sees Olivia von Halle’s classic style re-imagined, with metallic gold piping and Swarovski crystal buttons - the ultimate in luxe loungewear.

Coco Laila Silk Pyjamas, £350, exclusively at Selfridges and on oliviavonhalle.com.

The Beauty Elixir

This is a limited edition youthful elixir, with a stunning fragrance. The latest brightening concentrate from By Terry sees the silky soft creme infused with precious freshwater pearls and reflective pigments, to reveal a perfecting ultra-smoothing glow. Who wouldn't want this little pot of loveliness?

By Terry Impearlious Élixir De Perle, £185, from Harrods.

The Jackie O Dress

Vintage style is always in vogue, but particularly more so this winter, as the new production of Jackie is released in the US this December.

It won't be long before the 1950s style fever takes hold, so help them be icon-ready with this season's nod to nostalgia from Kate Spade. It's this season's LBD - we adore it's flare and bow detail. Jackie would approve.

Bow Fit and Flare Dress, £378, Kade Spade online.

Stationery with Style

Even the most stylish of women need a stapler - everyone has paper to staple. For a fun gift for the woman who has it all, make her office look as fabulous as she does, with this diamond style stationery from Ted Baker. Fun - and perfect for stocking fillers.

Ted Baker Women - diamond stapler £19.95, hole punch £14.95, tape dispenser £14.95, all Wild and Wolf.

Gin Club Membership

Like many things in life, even our favourite gin can become a little predictable with time. Bring a little gin joy back into their life with this Gin Club Membership gift.

The Craft Gin Club delivers a new, exclusive craft gin with each monthly package - helping ensure that the G&T's never become dull. Not content with sourcing the best gins in the world, the Craft Gin Club also include treats and goodies, too.

Gift packages are available quarterly, bi-monthly, or monthly. From £155 at the Craft Gin Club.

First Class Leather Tech Case

We love this leather tech case, which keeps tech and travel essentials secure in a hand-made leather wallet. The case comes in a choice of four colours, including this gorgeous pink and is made from soft Spanish leather.

It's not just a leather wallet, either. It combines leather case with a power bank charger and cable and a clever foldaway plug set and memory stick. There's an optional mini adaptor pack, too.

The genius MU USB power block can be interchanged with international plug adaptors for the EU, UK, USA and Canada, ensuring that their tech is always charged.

And the best bit of all is the tiny orange leather Stowaway Envelope that hold tiny mementos. The envelope - along with the rest of the wallet - can be personalised for the perfect present. Practical and purposeful.

First Class Leather Tech Case, £325, Stowe London online.