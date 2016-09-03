Flower Power Fashion for kids this Spring | Fashion Friday

Flower Girls - and boys take heed from the Chelsea Flower Show and watch your style points bloom

Posted: 19 May 2017

by Yvadnay Davis



Mini Rodini Mini Rodini

Spring fashion is blooming marvellous! Especially when it takes its cue from Mother Nature. With the RHS Chelsea Flower Show just around the corner, it's time to give your kids a horticultural style update with a green fingered twist.

Whether it's delicate ditsy prints or punchy oversized blooms, the power's in the flowers especially when worn from head-to-toe. Fresh ferns and tropical palms, leaf prints are a stylish summer alternative to floral prints, especially on holiday.

Or, for kids with a bit more attitude succulents are all the rage with cacti prints being a style-must. They're moodier and will add punch to any outfit.

Check out our celebration of fauna style and let's see how your little gardens (grow) rock this must-wear look.

Someday Soon Aruba Sweater £55

This sweat packs a powerful floral punch to denim and khaki.

Molo Faris Cactus Romper from £34

This soft pastel romper is ideal for little baby buds

Marks & Spencer Autograph Embellished Bomber Jacket from £36

Worn casually with a white tee and cut-offs or over a show-stopping party dress - a satin bomber is a summer must!

Lindex Woven Cotton Shorts £9.99

Summer beach cover-up or playtime essential - works either way

Cath Kidston Large Park Disty Cross Body Satchel £14

A statement bag thats practical too!

Mini Rodini Daisy Dark Green Wrap Body £26

Not all florals have to be soft - this darker style still gets our vote

Monsoon Flora Flower Hair Garland £9

Look out for playful flower accessories too and remember, flower crowns are a girls' best friend.

Molo Beate Pastel Cactus pleated skirt from £58

This season you can't move for cacti prints - they are blossoming everywhere.

BillyBandit Print Trainers £39

The perfect summer shoe - and kids can pop them on themselves

Dolce & Gabbana Leaf Print Tee from £85

Boys will love this graphic take on floral fashion

River Island Floral Biker Jacket £45

A leather biker for kids - oh yes please especially when updated with floral detailing

Finger In the Nose Prickly Pear Cactus Iron-on Patch from £8

Bring out the natural beauty of a plain tee with this easy and so-now update

Stella McCartney Floral Applique Twister Vest from £75

Great for festival season layered up and thrown over a floral print dress

Saltwater Sweetheart Floral Sandals from £42

It isn't summer without these sandals so why not update this years pair?

Next Ruffle Layer Dress from £25

Soft floral prints against a lush green backdrop - just like a summer garden. What's not to love?

Complied by Yvadney Davis, Mums That Slay www.mumsthatslay.com