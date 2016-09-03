Fearne Cotton launches kids collection with Boots mini club

Next time you head to Boots take a peak at the fashion rails as the one time queen of the airwaves launches a cool kids collection

Posted: 21 August 2017

by Emma Smith

Generally associated with youth programming, edgy fashion and rock’n’roll pals Fearne Cotton has at last turned her hand to designing kidswear.

Launching at the end of the this month with none other than Boots Mini Club - it's the first time the brand has collaborated with a celebrity - and what a way to start.

The Fearne by Fearne Cotton collection features unisex shades with a yellow theme running throughout. Apart from a few dresses and an amazing faux fur coat, the range is very non gender specific which was important to Fearne who told us:

“I wanted something quite unisex - the yellow features throughout but with little bits of blue for the girls and khaki for the boys. It means you can mix and match and having a son and daughter it’s good to pass clothes down to get longevity from the items”

It was a natural progression for the TV presenter and mother to turn her hand to childrenwear, she added:

“I’ve always loved fashion and had an adult range before (with Very) where I really enjoyed the design process. Then when I became a mum it was on my radar of something I wanted to do but it was working out how and the best people to do it with”

Step forward Boots Mini Club who have a brilliant reputation for offering affordable and well-made clothes. Fearne has been strongly involved in every aspect of getting the range together

“I wouldn’t do any project that I didn’t feel involved in - it would feel completely inauthentic. I want to put my name to something I like.

Meetings were sometimes held at my house and the kids were present, they thought it was hilarious and I certainly had them in mind during the design process more on a practical level - I didn’t want fiddly clothes or something that was annoying or a hassle to put on”.

Fearne went on to say:

“Before you’re a mum you think I’m going to dress my kids in all these fancy outfits, but firstly the kids have more of a say in what they are going to wear than I do! My main focus was for cool, fun but easy to wear clothes."

So, what do Fearne’s two children Rex (4) and Honey (1) think of the collection?

“Rex loves the little joggers (the dino print ones were inspired by him). Honey is obsessed with the faux fur coat as it feels like a cat!"



Child approved that's good enough for us!

** The Fearne by Fearne Cotton collection for Boots mini club launches on August 30 in over 100 Boots stores nationwide and online.