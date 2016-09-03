Father’s Day Gift Guide for Daddy Dearest

It’s time to show the the superdads in your life just how much you love them. Whether it’s a gadget, some classic aftershave or a new pair of socks to make him smile we’ve got it covered…
Marks & Spencer Personalised Letter Gown £49.50
How can you top a super soft dressing gown? Add a monogram thats how. Instant style points.
Look Mate Tiger Socks £12
Hello Tiger! Warning: these socks are not for wallflowers but they will make him smile every time he puts them on and proceeds go to the WWF’s Tiger conservation campaign.
Henry London Watch £135
The best kind of face time comes in the form of a classic watch with a twist.
Don't Buy Her Flowers The Man Package from £30
Far flung fathers will love a carefully curated gift box in the post.
Pineapple Print Swim Shorts £35
Summer is nearly here. Steer gramps away from the posing pouch and towards these perfect pineapples made from recycled materials.
SANDQVIST Lars Goran Backpack £145
Papa’s got a brand new bag. This multi-compartment, canvas rucksack will make expeditions practical and stylish.
Sage Smoking Gun £79.95
Any foodies will love this Heston Blumenthal designed kitchen gadget which infuses food with that moreish smoky flavour.
Narciso Rodriguez For Him Narciso Bleu Noir 100ml SRP £60
Help him exude sophistication and charm with some classic aftershave combining spicy notes of cardamom and nutmeg, blue cedar and black ebony in a beautiful ink blue bottle.
Miansai Hook Cord And Gold-Plated Wrap Bracelet £70
If they’re a keen fisherman or just fancy themselves with a big yacht - this maritime bracelet is the perfect accessory.
Sophie Conran Gold Barware Collection from £14
There’s nothing like a handsome cocktail shaker on the bar. Why not give yours this gorgeous gold set from Sophie Conran?
Simon Carter Blue Seagull Print Shirt £130
Put your fresh prince in this fresh print. We haven’t seen a more covetable summer shirt this season.
Topman Pink and Turquoise Cactus Bandana £6
Bandanas are the hot accessory for the summer. This cute cactus print one will be borrowed by everyone in the family.
Wild & Wolf Beard Care Kit £35
Help him keep the face fuzz in check with this compact grooming kit.
Foreo Luna 2 For Men £169
A skin softening, cleansing and shh...anti-ageing sonic face brush that will stop him from borrowing yours. Also, great for use pre-shaving.
Otis Battersea Jade Cravat Silk Print Eye Mask £50
Give him the gift of a lie-in with this sumptuous eye mask with breakfast in bed to follow.
Parent Apparel Dad off the Day Raglan Sweatshirt £42
There’s no greater gift than a strong pun on a super soft sweatshirt. He’s guaranteed to live in this one.
**WIN WIN WIN WIN WIN***
Complied by Ellie Crompton at The Mumday Times www.themumdaytimes.com