Shopping
You are looking at: Home : News & Gossip : Shopping

Father’s Day Gift Guide for Daddy Dearest & GIVEAWAY

It’s time to show the the superdads in your life just how much you love them. Whether it’s a gadget, some classic aftershave or a new pair of socks to make him smile we’ve got it covered…

Posted: 22 May 2017
by Ellie Crompton
Father’s Day Gift Guide for Daddy Dearest | Junior

Marks & Spencer Personalised Letter Gown £49.50

How can you top a super soft dressing gown? Add a monogram thats how. Instant style points. 

FIND HERE>>

  

Father’s Day Gift Guide for Daddy Dearest | Junior

Look Mate Tiger Socks £12

Hello Tiger! Warning: these socks are not for wallflowers but they will make him smile every time he puts them on and proceeds go to the WWF’s Tiger conservation campaign.

FIND HERE>>

  

Father’s Day Gift Guide for Daddy Dearest | Junior

Henry London Watch £135

The best kind of face time comes in the form of a classic watch with a twist. 

FIND HERE>>

  

Father’s Day Gift Guide for Daddy Dearest | Junior

Don't Buy Her Flowers The Man Package from £30

Far flung fathers will love a carefully curated gift box in the post. 

FIND HERE>>

  

Father’s Day Gift Guide for Daddy Dearest | Junior

Pineapple Print Swim Shorts £35

Summer is nearly here. Steer gramps away from the posing pouch and towards these perfect pineapples made from recycled materials. 

FIND HERE>>

  

Father’s Day Gift Guide for Daddy Dearest | Junior

SANDQVIST Lars Goran Backpack £145

Papa’s got a brand new bag. This multi-compartment, canvas rucksack will make expeditions practical and stylish. 

FIND HERE>>

  

Father’s Day Gift Guide for Daddy Dearest | Junior

Sage Smoking Gun £79.95

Any foodies will love this Heston Blumenthal designed kitchen gadget which infuses food with that moreish smoky flavour. 

FIND HERE>>

  

Father’s Day Gift Guide for Daddy Dearest | Junior

Narciso Rodriguez For Him Narciso Bleu Noir 100ml SRP £60

Help him exude sophistication and charm with some classic aftershave combining spicy notes of cardamom and nutmeg, blue cedar and black ebony in a beautiful ink blue bottle. 

FIND HERE>>

  

Father’s Day Gift Guide for Daddy Dearest | Junior

Miansai Hook Cord And Gold-Plated Wrap Bracelet £70 

If they’re a keen fisherman or just fancy themselves with a big yacht - this maritime bracelet is the perfect accessory. 

FIND HERE>>

  

Father’s Day Gift Guide for Daddy Dearest | Junior

Sophie Conran Gold Barware Collection from £14

There’s nothing like a handsome cocktail shaker on the bar. Why not give yours this gorgeous gold set from Sophie Conran? 

FIND HERE>>

  

Father’s Day Gift Guide for Daddy Dearest | Junior

Simon Carter Blue Seagull Print Shirt £130

Put your fresh prince in this fresh print. We haven’t seen a more covetable summer shirt this season. 

FIND HERE>>

  

Father’s Day Gift Guide for Daddy Dearest | Junior

Topman Pink and Turquoise Cactus Bandana £6

Bandanas are the hot accessory for the summer. This cute cactus print one will be borrowed by everyone in the family.

FIND HERE>>

  

Father’s Day Gift Guide for Daddy Dearest | Junior

Wild & Wolf Beard Care Kit £35

Help him keep the face fuzz in check with this compact grooming kit.

FIND HERE>> 

  

Father’s Day Gift Guide for Daddy Dearest | Junior

Foreo Luna 2 For Men £169

A skin softening, cleansing and shh...anti-ageing sonic face brush that will stop him from borrowing yours. Also, great for use pre-shaving. 

FIND HERE>>

  

Father’s Day Gift Guide for Daddy Dearest | Junior

Otis Battersea Jade Cravat Silk Print Eye Mask £50 

Give him the gift of a lie-in with this sumptuous eye mask with breakfast in bed to follow. 

FIND HERE>>

  



Parent Apparel Day of the Dad Raglan Sweatshirt £42

There’s no greater gift than a strong pun on a super soft sweatshirt. He’s guaranteed to live in this one. 

FIND HERE>>

**WIN WIN WIN WIN WIN***

For a chance to win this Parent Apparel sweatshirt go HERE>>

  

  


Complied by Ellie Crompton at The Mumday Times www.themumdaytimes.com

Previous article
Is it because I'm a unicorn...children's shopping edit | Fashion Friday		 Next article
Flower Power Fashion for kids this Spring | Fashion Friday


TwitterStumbleUponFacebookDiggRedditGoogle

Discuss this story


Sol Sam
Let's make our Father feel special and appreciated on Father's day. Thanked them for their hard work and perseverance as the head of the family, these gifts are perfect and deserves to be shared at Papersmart reviews.

Posted: 25/05/2017 at 13:29

Talkback: Father’s Day Gift Guide for Daddy Dearest & GIVEAWAY

First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Security Image:
Enter the code shown:
I agree to the site's Terms and Conditions & Code of Conduct: