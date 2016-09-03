Fashion Friday: The coolest spring fashion picks for...boys!

Give your little lads new season wardrobe a lift with these fab new season finds

Posted: 14 April 2017

by Emma Paton

Put an end to cries of 'I can't find any cool stuff for boys' and 'girls have too much choice!' as it seems boys fashion are no longer lagging behind in the fashion stakes.

From bright retro style and playful colours to more muted greys and classic tones - our edit of the coolest boy pieces around this Spring will help modern boys who love fashion just as much as girls look the part this season.

We love Indikidual for its unisex casual ranges, easy wear play pieces and for its fabulous graphics including the infamous banana print! Our favourite piece this season is this Super Sushi Banana Camo. Coat Bomber Jacket from Scandi Mini £51

The cut of these make them the best fitting and coolest trouser around! Can be worn smart or casual whatever the occasion. Also check out their denim version. Kenzo Trousers £38

Complete with an embroidered lightning bolt Superpower button on the arm this super soft sweatshirt with super Dino motif will keep you cosy. We especially love the concept behind this range - ‘a superhero has my back’. Supersoft Sweatshirt Navy Leopard £36

Tootsa always have retro and bright colours and prints. We were pleased to see they bought back their Faded Denim Rainbow Jacket this year for another rainbow outing. The perfect transitional jacket to take you through into Spring Toosta Sunrise Faded Denim Jacket from £50

LOUVEA

Bold, colourful and fun Louvea appeals directly to children’s creativity and imaginary worlds. We love this Supersoft tee in classic stripes with a fun lion motif. Henry the Lion long stripes t-shirt £19.95

MONTY & CO

A childhood classic - designed for busy little workers, makers and creatives. We endorse the idea of passing these high quality UK made utility dungarees down as an heirloom piece. Porter Bib & Brace Dungaree in Indigo Stripe £68

BEAU LOVES



Super cool black backpack for the hippest kids around! Backpack with ears from Scout and Co. £43

Watch them running around being a superhero is these cool camo and Batman face print joggers complete with batman logo on the back pocket. Hero Trousers £45

HERSCHEL SUPPLY CO.



We love this playful print in true boy style with sticks and stones - perfect for sunny schoolyard days. Glendale Youth Sticks & Stones Cap from Olive Loves Alfie £20

We adore the stripe and colour block combo of this retro looking cardigan. Striped Colourblock Cardigan £23

BOHO CHOSES

Vintage and sports inspired Bobo Choses always have the softest fabrics in the coolest designs. We love the blue of this tee from its recent ‘A Legend’ collection. BC Team V Short Sleeved Tee from Olive Loves Alfie £30

This brand always delivers on a perfect mix of Scandi styling, streetwear, graphic prints and slogan tees for the modern boy - this is its hero 'manifesto' sweatshirt! Ivan Crew from Olive Loves Alfie £45

We love the combo of palm prints and stripes in this cool sweatshirt from Urbanwear brand Molo. Camo Palm Stripe Marton Sweater from Alex & Alexa £45

Boys can never have enough tees in their wardrobes and these ones by Runaway Design Collective are the best! They work with artists from London and around the world, are designed to capture imaginations and rule the playground. This golden pineapple is by Tamsin Arrowsmith-Brown. Pineapple Bling T-Shirt £14.95

Complied by Emma Paton at Finlay Fox www.finlayfox.com