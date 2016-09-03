Fashion Friday: 10 cool rainbow buys

The style forecast for the season is bright and colourful - and on everything from fashion to interiors



Summer Knitted dress from Boden Summer Knitted dress from Boden

I can sing a rainbow...actually WE can see a rainbow. Lots of rainbows.

Forget the pot of gold this season it's all about the Rainbow. As seen at Stella McCartney, Boden, and The Bonnie Mob these sunny multicoloured arcs are popping up everywhere.

Here's a few of our favourite finds...

Stella McCartney white rainbow jumper £67

La Redoute like a rainbow child's duvet cover from £9

Little Bee Books Rainbow board book by Jane Cabrera (published May 2nd)

Marks & Spencer rainbow cross bar shoes from £14

Mothercare Little Bird by Jools rainbow rug £35

Chloé Mini Me silk blouse with flounces and matching t-shirt from £165

Next multi pastel rainbow bag £12

Art Neon colourful rainbow crayon from £3

Stella McCartney rainbow print Jess dress £53

Debenhams Home Collection rainbow marquee metal wall light £160

