Exclusive Chloé kids birthday collection at Harrods

The London superstore is helping Chloé childrenswear celebrate it's 10th anniversary with a special collection

Happy Birthday Chloé!

Hard to believe Chloé childrenswear is 10? The chic French super brand who launched its synonymous mini line in 2007 feels like it has been a part of our children's wardrobes for much longer. In a good way.

Epitomising everything we love about the mainline collections - the Chloé childrens range tapped into our love of understated style and captured our hearts. To celebrate this tenth anniversary milestone Chloé have teamed up with Harrods to create an exclusive birthday capsule collection of five covetable pieces.

Drawing inspiration from iconic womenswear pieces each of the five mini-me picts recalls an memorable Chloé fashion moment - and all embody the aspirational 'Chloé Girl' aesthetic we all strive for.

The exclusive Chloé and Harrods pieces include: a suede coverall, blouse, jumpsuit, dress and bag all in those signature black, biscuit and blush tones.



Chloé Suede Coverall £490 at Harrods Chloé Suede Coverall £490 at Harrods



Chloé Dress £605 at Harrods Chloé Dress £605 at Harrods



Chloé Jumpsuit £210 at Harrods Chloé Jumpsuit £210 at Harrods



Chloé Bag £799 at Harrods Chloé Bag £799 at Harrods



Chloé Blouse £250 at Harrods Chloé Blouse £250 at Harrods



Chloé - Harrods Mini Superbrands on the 4th Floor Chloé - Harrods Mini Superbrands on the 4th Floor

** EXCLUSIVE EVENT** Join Harrods and Chloé on Saturday 16th September 2017 where mini customers can design and personalise their very own Chloé cotton tote bag. Visit the 4th Floor Mini Superbrands in Harrods between 2-5pm