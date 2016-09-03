Shopping
Exclusive Chloé kids birthday collection at Harrods

The London superstore is helping Chloé childrenswear celebrate it's 10th anniversary with a special collection

Posted: 9 August 2017
by Bonita Turner
Chloe Capsule Collection at Harrods

Happy Birthday Chloé! 

Hard to believe Chloé childrenswear is 10? The chic French super brand who launched its synonymous mini line in 2007 feels like it has been a part of our children's wardrobes for much longer. In a good way.

Epitomising everything we love about the mainline collections - the Chloé childrens range tapped into our love of understated style and captured our hearts. To celebrate this tenth anniversary milestone Chloé have teamed up with Harrods to create an exclusive birthday capsule collection of five covetable pieces.

Drawing inspiration from iconic womenswear pieces each of the five mini-me picts recalls an memorable Chloé fashion moment - and all embody the aspirational 'Chloé Girl' aesthetic we all strive for.

The exclusive Chloé and Harrods pieces include: a suede coverall, blouse, jumpsuit, dress and bag all in those signature black, biscuit and blush tones.

  

Chloe capsule collection at Harrods

Chloe capsule collection at Harrods
Chloé Suede Coverall £490 at Harrods

Chloe capsule collection at Harrods
Chloé Dress £605 at Harrods

Chloe capsule collection at Harrods
Chloé Jumpsuit £210 at Harrods

Chloe capsule collection at Harrods
Chloé Bag £799 at Harrods

Chloe capsule collection at Harrods
Chloé Blouse £250 at Harrods

Chloe capsule collection at Harrods
Chloé - Harrods Mini Superbrands on the 4th Floor

** EXCLUSIVE EVENT** Join Harrods and Chloé on Saturday 16th September 2017 where mini customers can design and personalise their very own Chloé cotton tote bag. Visit the 4th Floor Mini Superbrands in Harrods between 2-5pm

