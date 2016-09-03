Emma Bunton has a new baby! Kit & Kin her eco-friendly collection launches today

Former Spice Girl and mum of 2 on her new family lifestyle and beauty brand Kit & Kin

Today sees former Spice Girl Emma Bunton a.k.a Baby Spice announce her latest project Kit & Kin, a new eco-friendly nappy and skincare collection suitable for babies, toddlers and even mums.

Kit & Kin was born after Emma was introduced to Christopher Money through a mutual friend and they got chatting about her struggle with her own boys' skincare and how Beau, 9 and Tate 5 had both suffered with eczema as babies.

Christopher who has over 15 years experience in baby product development for other leading brands - was the perfect choice and the pair fast became business partners - and after a year of research Kit & Kin has finally arrived.

Emma says;

"As a mother, my children are my number one priority and I do everything I can to ensure they’re always safe, healthy and happy. At Kit & Kin, we want to take away the stress and worry parents often experience when trying to choose the best products for their family. That’s why we’ve developed an amazing range you can trust to care and protect for your family as they grow.”

Rather than being a celebrity vanity project Kit & Kin is very close to Emma's heart - who as well as being a DJ on Heart FM is an ambassador for UNICEF - so felt strongly that it had to be good for baby as well as the planet.

The message is happy baby, happy planet and this is reinforced with the core range of baby products including a hair & body wash, a bubble bath, body lotion, baby oil and the mutli-purpose magic salve all using naturally derived plant extracts like jojoba oil, mango extract and aloe vera yet offering a natural 'clean baby' smell.

For mums there is breast balm and stretch mark oil which is all approved by dermatologists and certified natural by the soil association.

But, the hero product is the nappies - which come with a unique woodland animal illustration on the bottom - which are both disposable and biodegradable. Totally unique to the UK market, the nappies as made with natural materials meaning they are kinder to babies skin but more importantly biodegrade and break down in an impressive 3-6 years (most disposable nappies on the market can take up to 500 years!)

The strong eco friendly message echoes through to the buying experience too. As for every 10 nappy subscriptions placed they will purchase one acre of rainforest through the World Land Trust.

Emma was also insistent it had to be affordable and with prices starting at £7.99 and nappy bundle subscriptions start from £29.99 a month its priced itself perfectly within this competitive market.

Find the full collection, including items coming soon visit Kit & Kin HERE>>