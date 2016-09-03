9 Incredible Musical Instruments to Inspire your Children to Play

From a simple fife to an amazing drum kit, or a ukelele to an electric violin, discover the finest musical instruments that will make practice feel like fun

Learning a musical instrument is not just a fantastic skill, it's also an opportunity for your child to boost other areas of development, such as memory, organisational and coordination skills. And there's a wealth of different instruments for your child to try and enjoy. We've picked 9 fascinating ones...

A beautiful-sounding guitar that may look like a normal acoustic but behind that satinwood finish is some clever sound technology that enhances the guitar’s natural sound. You get a little more volume, a kick of bass and some stunning sound.

Available from Yamaha Music London, £255

Another great starter instrument, the harmonica can be played in pop, folk, blues and jazz music, so great for playing along to favourite tunes. The Chrometta has a special designed mouthpiece that makes it easier to play single notes.

Available from Dawsons Music for £99.99

An astonishingly versatile (and fun) electronic drum kit that can be played almost silently and is suitable for beginners, but will also grow with budding drummers. There’s a brilliant free DTX iPad app to download, which enables you to change sounds – so you can switch from Black Sabbath kick drum to electronic 4-on-the-floor dance beats. Plus the app will also help you learn how to play.

Available from Yamaha Music London for £383

For older children, this is a remarkable educational piece of kit helping musical kids bring technology to life by creating their own synthesiser. After connecting all the elements together, your child can then experiment with pitch, frequency and volume, playing with three synths in one. Amazing.

Available from Tech Will Save Us for £25

This is different. If your child wants to take violin playing to a new level the YEV-104 is a cutting-edge instrument. Beautifully crafted, the design is something else and yet it has the feel of a traditional violin.

Available from Yamaha Music London for £699

A ukulele is a brilliant first instrument for children. It has four strings rather than the six of a guitar, and a slightly shorter fretboard, which help to make it easier to play some chords compared with a guitar.

The Cordoba 15CM gets consistently good reviews that talk about a lovely tone and attention to detail, plus it has a beautiful mahogany top, back and sides

Available from GAK Music for £89

This is a brilliant very first instrument, especially if your child is interested in learning the flute, as you blow across the airhole with a flute lip rather than playing like a recorder. It’s extremely lightweight and small enough for little fingers.

Available from Amazon for £12

Glockenspiels combine a keyboard style layout with a percussive feel. This beginner’s steel glock comes with its own carry case and has a foldable base for portability. A lovely slightly different instrument for a curious child.

Available from Amazon for £10 off - £39.99 (RRP £49.99)

If you’re looking for an incredible musical family centrepiece, the Transacoustic is part traditional acoustic piano and part digital, giving you a full orchestra of sound in your home. The range of voices are mind-blowingly good – from a concert grand piano to a 60s style Rhodes piano to a harpsichord. It’s also a Silent Piano so you can practise with headphones while still feeling the true feel of the keys underneath your fingers.

Available from Yamaha Music London for £11,083

