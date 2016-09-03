50 Stylish Christmas gifts the kids will love!

Everything your little ones could possibly want to find under the tree this Christmas
We've scoured the planet for everything from stocking stuffers and treasures for under the tree that will guarantee shrieks of delight at 5am in the morning on Christmas Day...
1. Set of 6 Hot Chocolates, £10, Next, 2. Unicorn Bag Charm, £6, Monsoon. 3. Marni Mini Me Dress, from £167, Melijoe 4. Cloud handbag, £14, Marks & Spencer. 5. Melamine Tea Set with carry case, £45, Emma Bridgewater. 6. Lisor Cat Pin, £12, Des Petits Hauts, smallable.com, 7. Little Tokyo Bike, £260, tokyobike.co.uk 8. Kevin by Rob Biddulph, £9.14, amazon.co.uk 9. Sausage Dog scarf, £48, Mini Rodini, alexandalexa.com 10. Love Pencil Case, £8, Accessorize
11. Sequin Tutu, £77, Atsuyo et Akiko, scandimini.com. 12. Liberty Print Doll’s Pushchair, £77, Bonpoint 13. Knitted Guinea Pig, £14, Cath Kidston 14. Sebra Play Kitchen, £159, scandiborn.co.uk 15. Christmas Stamp Set, £16.50, Meri Meri 16. Embroidered Breton Top, £28.50, Maison Labiche 17. Kaleidoscope, £3.95, dotcomgiftshop.com 18. Cerise Doll, £93, Bonpoint 19. Unicorn Snot face and body glitter, £8.50, Liberty 20. Hotwater Bottle, £19, Rice DK, sistersguild.co.uk 21. Floral Watch, £16, Cath Kidston 22. Think Big XXXL pencil, £9.50, Liberty
23. Ride on Lion, £89, Moulin Roty 24. Rainbow Bobble Hat, £10-£12, Little Bird by Jools at Mothercare 25. Pineapple Ukulele, £26, Sunnylife 26. Blue Mountain Pom Pom Jumper, £91.80, Il Gufo, alexandalexa.com 27. Rainbow Mittens, £6-£8, Little Bird by Jools at Mothercare 28. Seaplane, £15.49, Green Toys 29. 3D Viewer, £19, Moulin Roty 30. All Aboard Train Puzzle by Marc Boutavant, £10.99, Waterstones 31. Alpha 1 Pro Robot, £500, Ubtech, Selfridges
32. Astronaut Suit, £21.99, Melissa & Doug 33. Arthur Limited Edition, Steiff Bear, £149, Exclusive to Harrods 34. What do Grown Ups do all Day? By Virginie Morgand, £12.98, amazon.co.uk 35. Nomad Balaclava Hat, £15.45, The Bonnie Mob, 36. Grow Wild Height Chart, £30, Wee Gallery 37. Zoom Scooter Bell, £7.99, Micro Scooter 38. Silver Racing Car, £28, Playforever 39 Lego Creator Space Shuttle Explorer, £25, Selfridges , 40. Raffia Toy Chest, £55, Rice DK, 41.Toy Garage, £56, Hape, Smallable.com
42. Miniature Kitchen, £97.50, Maileg, madmolly.co.uk 43. Nice Rosette, £11.95, The Polar Post 44. Chocolate Shearling Gilet, £285, Marie Chantal. 45. Special Edition 10th Anniversary Maps Book by Aleksandra Mizielinska and Daniel Mizielinski, £17.58, amazon.co.uk 46. Friendly Lion A3 Print, £12. bobbyrabbit.co.uk 47. Micro Mini 2 Go Deluxe Scooter, £124.99, John Lewis 48. Pear Night Light, £5.95, dotcomgiftshop.com 49. Wooden Donkey, £12, T-Lab 50. Pioneer Car, £39, Candylab Toys, Scoutandco.com