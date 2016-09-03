10 Top must-have baby buys from Harrods

Give your little one the most luxurious start in life with this bestselling selection of childrenswear and buggies, all available at Harrods new baby department

Posted: 7 September 2017

by Alex Lloyd

It’s won a clutch of Junior Design Awards over the years for its unparalleled children’s fashion department.

Now Harrods is making the shopping experience for parents that bit extra special by launching a new Baby Layette, Nursery Furniture and Prams Department this autumn.

Located on the fourth floor, it will be the ultimate destination for baby gifts and accessories, stocking its bestselling baby brands like Kissy Kissy, Tartine et Chocolat, Bugaboo and Silver Cross.

Naturally, the space will look fabulous, with plush carpets, grey velvet sofas and woodland animals painted across the walls by illustrator Katy Frost.

There are four new luxurious feeding and changing rooms too, plus a bespoke hamper service with no minimum spend to create a personalised new baby gift.

But what to include? Here are Harrods top 10 sellers to give you some inspiration…



Absorba striped velour all-in-one, £29.95 Absorba striped velour all-in-one, £29.95



English Trousseau It's A Girl Hamper, £139 English Trousseau It's A Girl Hamper, £139



Kissy Kissy floral smock dress and knickers set, £44.95 Kissy Kissy floral smock dress and knickers set, £44.95



My 1st Years personalised dressing gown My 1st Years personalised dressing gown



Cybex Priam Jeremy Scott carrycot, £400 Cybex Priam Jeremy Scott carrycot, £400



Rachel Riley red and white outfit, £64.95 Rachel Riley red and white outfit, £64.95



Caramel Bramber Blouse, £65 Caramel Bramber Blouse, £65



Harrods of London Christmas bib, £19.95 Harrods of London Christmas bib, £19.95



Bimbalo bow tie outfit, £130 Bimbalo bow tie outfit, £130



Silver Cross Surf Aston Martin Edition, £3000 Silver Cross Surf Aston Martin Edition, £3000

All products available from harrods.com

