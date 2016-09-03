Halloween cakes for kids: No-bake caramel cheesecakes with California Prunes

The perfect Halloween party treat for kids - with an easy bake trick for you, using naturally sweet California Prunes

No-bake caramel cheesecakes with California Prunes

Ingredients:

Crust:

150g chocolate cookies

50g California Prunes

40g roasted and chopped hazelnuts

Cheesecake:

70g California Prunes soaked in rum or brandy for at least 4 hours

4 tsp gelatin powder

Salted caramel:

450g cream cheese

300g heavy cream

1 cup granulated sugar (200g)

6 tbsp cold butter

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/2 tsp salt

Decoration:

melted white and dark chocolate

white chocolate bones

meringue ghosts

cookie graves

cookie soil

Instructions:

Crust:

Blend all the ingredients together until coarse paste. Divide among the paper cups and set aside.

Cheesecake:

Drain the prunes and cut them into thin strips.

Mix gelatin with small amount of cold water. Set aside for a few minutes until gelatin blooms, then melt in a microwave.

Mix cheese and caramel (both ingredients should be in room temperature), add melted gelatin. Whip cream until stiff peaks and carefully combine with the cheese batter. Add prunes and transfer themixture to the paper cups. Chill in the fridge for at least 4 hrs or overnight.

Salted caramel:

In a medium saucepan (over medium heat), heat the sugar, stirring from time to time. Sugar will form clumps but don’t worry they will dissolve in time.

When your sugar is dissolved and turns a deep amber color add cold butter cut into cubes and stir for a 2 minutes until butter is completely melted. Be careful, the mixture will bubble rapidly.

Decoration:

Decorate some of the cheesecakes with cookie soil, insert cookie graves and chocolate bones. Pour dark chocolate over the rest, pipe a swirl with white chocolate and use a toothpick to create the web patterns, decorate with meringue ghosts.

Next slowly add heavy cream, stirring constantly until sauce is smooth. Again caramel will bubble so be careful. Boil for one more minute and remove from heat. Add salt and stir well.

Store in refrigerator and bring to room temperature before use.

