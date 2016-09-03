After schools snacks with an unexpected sweet hero

Treat the children to these healthy snacks that all feature a much underused dried fruit - California prunes!

CALIFORNIA PRUNE ENERGY BOOST BARS

Cooking time: 45 minutes

Serves: makes approx 12 bars

These are similar to flapjacks but have a sticky California Prune centre and are ideal as an after school pick-me-up or even as a grab and go breakfast bar

Ingredients:

225 g California Prunes chopped

2 tbs water

275g plain wholemeal flour

150g porridge oats

4tbs sunflower seeds

½ tsp salt

175g unsalted butter

100g muscovado sugar

2tbs golden syrup

Method:

Pre-heat the oven to 200°C, gas mark 6.

Grease and line the bottom of a 18cm (7in) square cake tin with baking parchment.

Place the California Prunes in a food processor or blender with the water. Process until pureed and set aside.

Put the flour, oats, sunflower seeds and salt in a mixing bowl and stir with a wooden spoon until combined.

Melt the butter, sugar and syrup in a saucepan and over a low heat. Stir the mixture occasionally, until the butter has melted, then pour into the mixing bowl and stir until everything is combined.

Press half of the mixture into the bottom of the cake tin in an even layer then spoon the California Prune purée into the tin and carefully spread it over the oat mixture with a palette knife, until it is completely covered.

Press the remaining oat mixture over the top until the California Prunes are covered. Bake for 25-30 minutes until golden on top.

Leave to cool slightly for 5 minutes, then mark into 12 squares, with a sharp knife. Leave to cool in the tin, before removing. They will keep in an airtight container for a week.

CALIFORNIA PRUNE & OATMEAL MUFFINS

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Serves: Makes 12 muffins

Healthy muffins that are the perfect post-school treat with a glass of milk - eschpeially yummy served warm.

Ingredients:

175g California Prunes, pitted

75g wholemeal plain flour

75g plain flour

100g medium oatmeal

3tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

1 tsp ground cinnamon

35g butter

100g light brown soft sugar

1 egg

½ tspn vanilla essence

Extra oats for sprinkling on top of muffins

Method:

Place paper cases in a deep 12-hole bun tin. Heat the oven to 200C (400F) gas mark 6.

Put the California Prunes into a bowl with the flours, oatmeal, baking powder, salt and cinnamon.

In another bowl beat the butter and sugar together, then add the egg, milk and vanilla essence and beat until smooth.

Quickly mix in the dry ingredients then divide between the paper cases – the mixture will fill them. Sprinkle oat flakes on top of the muffins before baking if desired. Bake in the oven for 20 minutes until risen and golden.

Cool on a wire rack – best eaten the same day.

CALIFORNIA PRUNE & CHOCOLATE LOLLIPOP SWIRLS

Cooking time: 90 minutes

Serves: Makes 30 lollipops

These one handed snacks are the ideal brain boost to help them tackle that homework pile - and the chocolate teams so well with the sweetness of the prunes.

Ingredients:

Dough:

1 tsp instant dry yeast

50g white sugar

60ml lukewarm milk

150g all purpose flour

1 egg

2 oz melted butter

Filling:

100g California Prunes

50g dark chocolate

2 tbsp butter

To serve:

30 wooden ice-cream sticks

Method:

Make the filling: Place the California Prunes in a saucepan. Cover with water and bring to boil. Simmer for 5 minutes. Drain.

Melt butter, add chocolate and stir well. Blend the California Prunes, chocolate, and butter until smooth.

Make the dough: Mix all the ingredients and knead until the dough is smooth and elastic. This will take around 5 minutes. Cover the dough with a clean cloth and place in a warm place for 45 minutes to prove.

Divide the dough into 2 parts. Roll each dough section into a rectangle (A4 paper size). Spread each sheet of dough with prune and chocolate paste. Wrap it up into a narrow roll. Cut the roll into 2 cm pieces. Put them on a baking tray.

Heat the oven to 1800C. Put the rolls into the oven and bake for about 12 minutes.

Cut the rolls from the bottom and place an ice cream stick into each.

Why California Prunes are great for children's health...

* Fat-free and with natural sugars prunes can help reduce/replace sugar and fats in a recipe – often associated with obesity issues in young children

* Approximately 3 prunes a day contributes to one of your five a day

* Prunes are a rich flavoured, convenient everyday snack and a useful ingredient when reformulating recipes to improve nutritional quality

*Prunes are saturated fat free, with no added sugar and are salt-free

* Prunes are the only natural whole fruit to achieve an authorised health claim in Europe ref digestive health

* Increasing evidence shows prunes may provide benefits far beyond their digestive health benefits and have a beneficial effect over other dried fruits in regards to bone health

* Prunes are a high source of fibre so eating California Prunes daily contributes to normal bowel function as part of a healthy balanced diet and lifestyle

