Happy 5th Birthday Little Bird! | Fashion Friday

Retro nibbles, bunting and balloons galore were the perfect details at a party to celebrate five years of Mothercare and Jools Oliver’s wonderfully nostalgic fashion label

Posted: 23 June 2017

by Ellie Crompton



Jamie dashed home from work to join in with the celebrations. Luckily he didn’t seem at all phased to come through the front door to find a group of mums and babies queuing for his downstairs loo! Jamie dashed home from work to join in with the celebrations. Luckily he didn’t seem at all phased to come through the front door to find a group of mums and babies queuing for his downstairs loo!

Junior has been to a lot of fifth birthday bashes over the years but none have quite topped the magical, balloon festooned garden party hosted by Jools Oliver and Mothercare this week to celebrate five years of their hugely popular Little Bird by Jools Oliver range.

Held at Jools and Jamie’s new North London residence, the coos were audible as guests trotted down flagstone steps, across a courtyard and out through a covered passageway into a glorious English country style garden strewn with hay bales, wooden tables crowded with vases of daisies, dahlias and delphiniums and gorgeous displays of the Little Bird Spring/Summer collection.

Also making an appearance were six favourite pieces from the Little Bird archive that have been re-commissioned to celebrate the label’s fifth anniversary, so if you’re yearning for those rainbow PJ’s in another size or wishing you’d bought more Happy T-shirts you’re in for a treat.



Bespoke goody bags were lined up by the gorgeous stone staircase overrun with lilac flowers and foliage



Jools and Jamie's stunning garden is ready to party



This rainbow ribbon garland provided the perfect Instagram backdrop for guests



Every surface was decorated with stunning blooms

In between munching on deliciously retro sausage rolls, mini quiches and prawn vol-au-vents supplied by Jaimie’s restaurant Barbecoa we caught up with the lovely Jools who really does deserve her well-worn prefix.

In the spirit of five being the magic number we asked her to give us her top five tips for throwing a great kid’s party. And then it was back to the buffet for mini trifles and a large helping of birthday cake. Congratulations team Little Bird and here’s to many more years of your gorgeous, rainbow hued, life-cheering clothes.



Crudités and a delicious mint and green pea dip were left dotted around for guests to dip into



Party food at it's best



The drinks station was constantly busy with juice, cordials and chilled water filled with cucumber ribbons and mint for the kids and Pimms for the grown-ups



These mini trifles were absolutely delicious - the perfect nod to Little Bird's 70's heritage



The cake was made up from layers of sponge, cream, rich chocolate and raspberry mousse



The stunning cake was cut by Jools and her Mothercare co-designer George Reddings to great applause



Jools and George welcome everyone to the birthday bash



As always Little Bird made sure the little guests were looked after with a mini ball pit, a bubble machine and giant dominoes



A selection of the hugely popular Little Bird pieces that will be re-commissioned by Mothercare to celebrate the label's fifth anniversary



A lovely chill out area decorated with flower filled tin cans and rainbow ribbons



Each goody bag contained a bespoke gift of Little Bird clothing and iron on patches

5 Party Rules According to Jools

1. I’ve given up booking venues and experiences for the kids’ birthdays parties as it’s just too exhausting trying to co-ordinate everyone and it also ends up costing a fortune. I like to keep things traditional with a party at home where everyone can relax.

2. I never do party bags. They’re just full of stuff that ends up in the bin so I keep it really simple and send everyone home with a piece of cake and a balloon. Everyone always seems very happy with that.

3. Putting the kids’ food in little paper lunch boxes is always good. You can order the boxes on Amazon and then fill them with sandwiches, fruit and a drink before the party so that everything’s ready to go.

4. I always buy our birthday cakes from The Primrose Bakery. We lived near them for so long they’re like our family bakers and they just do such a brilliant job. They do great gluten free cakes which is a must as I have a lot of gluten intolerant guests to feed.

5. We’re not into loading up the kids with sweets and sugar as you’d expect - especially with Jaimie’s work - so we do lots of lovely fruit dishes. A great one is a fruit pizza where you slice a watermelon across into discs and decorate them with lots of other pieces of fruit like pineapple, grapes and strawberries. You can put them in pizza boxes and cut them into quarters. The kids always love that.



Ellie with her party +1 Dylan

Written by Ellie Crompton at The Mumday Times