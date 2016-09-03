Birthday party planning made easy!

Introducing Disney Party a new party site helps plan the perfect themed celebration

Upcoming birthday to organise? Up to a certain age there is no escaping a Disney themed party so we say go for it and make life a little easier with Disney Party. Who are helping to spread a little Disney magic without blowing the party budget.

Disney Party is a new site dedicated to helping you become a party planning pro - with inspiration, ideas and of course, a one-shop theme filled shop to make every little one's birthday wishes come true.

For parents it's a time-saving tool that will help you keep all that party info in one place - and ensure you won't forget anything. With free customisable invites (that you can email directly to parents or print out for the children to hand out), a free personalised dashboard (to mange invites, RSVP's and a super handy party scheduler to organise timings) and loads of themed ideas (for food, decorations and actives that you can save for reference).

The fully stocked party shop is filtered by them for ease and features the biggest range of tableware, party bags and accessories including exclusive ranges not to be found anywhere else. Think classic characters like Minnie Mouse and Winnie the Pooh to Marvel heroes like Spiderman and Avengers. They also offer Disney Princesses, Star Wars and of course, Frozen.



Exclusive Frozen party wear



Exclusive Star Wars tableware



Disney Princess party pieces only avaliable at Disney Party

And, thats not all - if you purchase from the store you can schedule a free character phone call from Mickey and Minnie Mouse - who will call and wish your little one a very Happy Birthday.

Now, if that doesn't help spread the Disney magic a little further we don't know what will!

For more information visit Disney Party