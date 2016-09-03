6 tips for hosting a memorable children's party (minus the stress)

Party planner Charlotte Morris of Dazzle and Fizz shares her secrets for making your child's birthday an event to remember - without having a meltdown

Posted: 18 October 2017

by Alex Lloyd



Photo: Dazzle and Fizz Photo: Dazzle and Fizz

If anyone knows how to throw a brilliant birthday party, it’s the team that is Dazzle and Fizz.

This luxury children’s event company has created show-stopping experiences for royal, celebrities and the A-list – all parents (and kids!) who let's face it, are most-likely the hardest to people to impress.

They offer party planning, decoration and entertainment services, and specialises in immersive and theatrical events, with their own on-house theatre company and a team of top designers and stylists.

Now Dazzle and Fizz is spreading its magic to all families minus the luxury price tag, with its stylish new partyware ranges, all curated by its expert stylist. You can shop by theme or colour, buy all the tableware essentials, plus party bags and invitations, or simply remove all the stress by buying a Party in a Box.

And, for parents looking for minimal stress, Dazzle and Fizz co-founder and MD Charlotte Morris has these tried-and-tested tips…



Charlotte has organised parties for royals and celebrities. Photo: Dazzle and Fizz Charlotte has organised parties for royals and celebrities. Photo: Dazzle and Fizz

1. Allow plenty of time to plan the party

Venues, caters, entertainers and party suppliers can book up long in advance. Avoid disappointment by planning your party with at least 12 week’s notice.

2. Order slightly more than you think you need

There is nothing worse than a child leaving the party without a party bag, or not having a space at the party tea table. Over order for your party by 10 per cent to ensure that you cater for everybody (including siblings that turn up without notice and families that may not have RSVP’d). If the products do not get used, take them home for imagination games, or tea parties at home.



Photo: Dazzle and Fizz Photo: Dazzle and Fizz

3. Plan more games than you think you need

Young children have short attention spans, so plan at least 5-6 games per hour of the party. Have small prizes ready for each game and ensure that all children receive a prize to avoid tears.

4. Balloons are a great and flexible solution for dressing your party space

Balloons also service a range of budgets. For smaller budgets, opt for air-filled scatter balloons and helium filled balloon bouquets. Higher budgets might like to consider bespoke balloons, which can arrive with full personalisation, or balloon sculptures, both of which need to be built by professional balloon artists.



Photo: Dazzle and Fizz Photo: Dazzle and Fizz



Photo: Dazzle and Fizz Photo: Dazzle and Fizz

5. Choose a theme and run with it!

Children’s parties offer the perfect opportunity to be creative! Once you have chosen your child’s party theme, apply the theme to all party elements including your party food, party bags, entertainment ideas and party styling.

6. If you want to be completely stress free, book a party planner!

A good party planner will be able to arrange and deliver all of your party elements including venue, food, beverage, entertainment, styling and invitations. This is the best option if you’re time poor, but still want to host a fabulous event!



Charlotte and her team putting the finishing touches to a party. Photo: Dazzle and Fizz Charlotte and her team putting the finishing touches to a party. Photo: Dazzle and Fizz

