The notebook every new mums needs

15 best 'new mum' tips

1. If it's all feeling a bit crazy, just know that it does get easier.

2. Be kind to yourself. Every day. Always remember that moments pass.

3. Feeling the pressure to be back to normal? Ask yourself this. 'What's the rush, really?'

4. Stop worrying. Slow down. Remember. You've just had a baby.

5. Going out for the first time on your own is scary. But fresh air is good for the soul. It doesn't matter where you go, it only matters that you do.

6. Take any offers of help. Food. Tidying up. Running errands. There are no prizes for flying solo.

7. Your baby. Your rules. Never let anyone tell you otherwise. Because no one else knows your baby like you do.

8. You will doubt yourself A LOT. That's normal. Know that you're doing GREAT.

9. Don't compare yourself to other mums. Who could be better for your baby than you?

10. You'll never get it right all of the time. So stop trying. And accept yourself.

11. Things you don't need to do when you're nurturing a small human being a) feel guilty about anything b) function c) organise stuff d) chores e) justify yourself f) question yourself g) diet (when you've had two hours sleep, cake is all you've got) h) go it alone (ask for help. We'll be there in a heartbeat to do what we can to get you through those early months.)

12. All mums feel anxious at one time or another (you're not going crazy).

13. Spend time with other mums who inspire and boost you.

14. Always be patient with yourself. Motherhood is a steep learning curve.

15. Give up on perfection. Embrace yourself like your baby does. With LOVE.

