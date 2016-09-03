10 of the best mum and baby fitness classes in London

Can't find the time to work out? Try one of these postnatal exercise classes and bootcamps where your child comes along too



Photo: Shani Yeend, Fit Birds Photo: Shani Yeend, Fit Birds

TriYoga

You don’t just bring baby to these classes – dads are welcome to join in and tone up too. Suitable for all abilities, the sessions include movement for little yogis from 40 days old up to a year, making for a lovely shared experience. The poses for parents promote balance, strength and tone those stressed areas like your core and pelvic floor. Available at both the Camden and Chelsea studios.

Move Your Frame

This hip Shoreditch gym has mums at its heart – founders Pip and Joan. Their own experiences of exercise pre and postnatal has inspired them to create MumHood, a series of programmes certified by doctors and physios no less. Choose from buggy fit, HIIT and yoga among others, or you can opt for Bring Your Baby PT sessions. There’s also an online two-stage postnatal recovery programme, each part eight weeks in length, which moves from pilates to more active workouts, and a Fit Mum option for when you can’t make it to a class. Look out for their MumHood events too, covering everything from nutrition to baby sleep. Classes also available at their Queens Park, Kings Cross and Victoria gyms.

The MumHood programme at Move Your Frame has something for everyone. Photo: Move Your Frame The MumHood programme at Move Your Frame has something for everyone. Photo: Move Your Frame

RePilates with Gina Leung

Get your core and pelvic floor back to their best (as much as you can!) with Gina’s warm and supportive tutelage. An expert in pre and postnatal pilates, the former dancer offers classes across Lewisham and Greenwich, where mums form lasting friendships, as well as strengthening their bodies for the physical demands of breastfeeding and carrying around a growing baby. Her antenatal classes are highly recommended too.

Xtend Barre

Former professional dancer and instructor Amanda Sommerville has created a special Babies On Board class for new mums, combining dance, ballet and pilates. It’s designed to give you a dynamic workout and your baby a giggle too. Part of the routine can be done wearing your child in a carrier (unless they are sleeping at the back, of course!) while they are free to roam during mat work. Classes take place at this Marylebone studio twice weekly and it was recently named winner of the Pelvic Floor category in the Tatler Gym Awards 2017.

Babies on Board at Xtend Barre. Babies on Board at Xtend Barre.

Latino Bambino

Want a workout that doesn’t feel like work? These salsa sessions are designed to get your body moving and your mood rising, with easy to follow steps. Babies from six weeks old can join you in a sling or carrier, or you can hold them for an arm workout. As a bonus, many fall asleep thanks to the swaying. Salsa Babies classes are available across London, check the website for more details.

Fit Birds

Get a hit of fresh air and endorphins with these outdoor bootcamps at Mayow Park in Sydenham and Crystal Palace Park. Effervescent trainer Shani Yeend mixes things up each time with a combination of yoga, pilates, circuits and HIIT, and pushes postnatal mums in a positive way. There’s music to lift your mood and she’s a dab hand at entertaining bored babies too.

There are lots of laughs to be had at a Fit Birds bootcamp. Photo: Shani Yeend, Fit Birds There are lots of laughs to be had at a Fit Birds bootcamp. Photo: Shani Yeend, Fit Birds

Slice Urban Studios

This Parsons Green gym has a huge and every changing selection of classes – and mums and babes aren’t left out. Choose between the fat-burning and body toning outdoor bootcamp, a strengthening pilates session, or a yoga class incorporating songs, baby massages and positions for both of you. The onsite crèche can be used for the bootcamp and pilates classes if you’d rather, while the Maternally Fit programme for both pregnant and new mums is adult-only and taught by physiotherapists.

&Breathe Postnatal

The team behind these award-winning family retreats run a range of half and full day fitness and wellbeing events around London for new mums and their little ones (and sometimes dads too!). The latest collaboration is a half-day session at Xtend Barre and includes a Baby on Board class, healthy snacks from Feed Me 2, expert Q&A and hosted discussion, optional mindfulness and mini-massage. Plus you get a gorgeous goody bag to take home. Next one takes place 9 September 2017.

Babies can chill at too at an &Breathe mini retreat. Photo: &Breathe Babies can chill at too at an &Breathe mini retreat. Photo: &Breathe

Jo Martin Fitness

Mum-of-two Jo had her daughters 20 months apart, so understands the struggle to get yourself back in shape after pregnancy. The Ealing-based personal trainer and teacher offers two Buggyfit classes a week and three gym-based bootcamps, which include cardio, core work and stretches. There’s time to discuss nutrition and fitness concerns too.

Bootcamp Pilates

This studio chain focuses on Dynamic Reformer Pilates with a special Mum and Baby session to gently return you to exercise and strengthen your body after birth. After 55 minutes of stretching and toning, you are encouraged to stick around for a chat and listen to regular guest speakers. Available at the Fulham and Windsor branches.

