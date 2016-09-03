Unisex nursery buys for baby with star quality

Be inspired by the night sky and (hopefully) encourage a restful night's sleep with a twilight themed nursery for your little one.

Posted: 12 April 2017

by Carly Stevens



The Great Little Trading Company The Great Little Trading Company

Becoming a parent is an out-of-this-world experience so why not pay homage to it with our pick of the best starry pieces. Just a few standout pieces are all you need to transform a neutral backdrop into a clam and comforting nursery for boys and girls.

The Little White Company Cashmere blanket £125

Wrap your little bundle up and enjoy the softest cuddles in this cashmere blanket. Also makes an ideal baby shower gift or for a newborn.

FIND HERE>>

Cole & Son at Amara Wallpaper £72 a roll

This wallpaper will make an excellent backdrop for colourful furniture or a classy feature wall.

FIND HERE>>

The Great Little Trading Company Star Bunting £15

Celebrate your new arrival and deck the walls with this gorgeous bunting that will be ideal strung up over the cot too.

FIND HERE>>

Ministylin Star Light £10

Comforting and cute, what's not to love about this smiling star night light?

FIND HERE>>

This mint lampshade is the perfect colour for a unisex nursery and will (literally) light up the room. It will also be easy to mix in with updated interiors once they grow.

FIND HERE>>

Jojo Maman Bebe Star Storage Boxes £14 for three

Storage doesn't have to be functional and unattractive, these cubes are lovely enough to have out on display and will stash all of your baby's toys.

FIND HERE>>

Tori Murphy Cushion £64.95

Cute and comfy, this luxe cushion has got your back on a feeding chair and then the perfect accessory for a toddler bed or reading area.

FIND HERE>>

Zara Home Bedding from £9.99

This embroidered bedding set will look beautiful on a cot or cot bed - even if it can't guarantee a full night's sleep...

FIND HERE>>

Noe & Zoe Berlin at Alex & Alexa Black Star Print Moses Basket £134

Put your little star to bed in this super funky alternative Moses Basket with a soft cotton lining, cushioned filling and adjustable hood

FIND HERE>>

Verbaudet Grey Stars Rug £55

Complete the room with a soft, starry rug - the perfect piece to play on.

FIND HERE>>

aden + anais Classic Sleeping bag £29.95

Forget the stress of loose blankets and send your baby to sleep among the stars in this breathable 100% cotton, muslin sleeping bag.

FIND HERE>>

H&M Canvas Wall Storage Hanger £12.99

Tuck away nappies, muslins and wipes in this nifty organiser with 3-pockets and an eyelet for easy hanging.

FIND HERE>>

Next Star Shelves £25 set of two

Ideal to display pictures of your little star, keepsakes or books either side by side or one under the other.

FIND HERE>>

aden + anais Serenity Star £64.99

This clever little 5-in-1 device is a feeding diary, room thermometer, night light, clock and sound system that will play white noise or lullabies to your baby. Can be plugged in or battery operated.

FIND HERE>>

Lullabuy 'I Love You More Than All The Stars' poster £20

Add a little Scandi-cool - frame this adorable monochrome print from Lithuanian born designer Egle K and hang in your little one’s room to greet them everyday.

FIND HERE>>

Complied by Carly Stevens from Style & Substance www.styleandsubstance.uk