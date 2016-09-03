Interiors
You are looking at: Home : News & Gossip : Interiors

Unisex nursery buys for baby with star quality

Be inspired by the night sky and (hopefully) encourage a restful night's sleep with a twilight themed nursery for your little one.

Posted: 12 April 2017
by Carly Stevens

The Great Little Trading Company

Becoming a parent is an out-of-this-world experience so why not pay homage to it with our pick of the best starry pieces.  Just a few standout pieces are all you need to transform a neutral backdrop into a clam and comforting nursery for boys and girls.

       



The Little White Company Cashmere blanket £125 

Wrap your little bundle up and enjoy the softest cuddles in this cashmere blanket. Also makes an ideal baby shower gift or for a newborn.

FIND HERE>>

        

                                                                                                                                                                                                 



Cole & Son at Amara Wallpaper £72 a roll

This wallpaper will make an excellent backdrop for colourful furniture or a classy feature wall.

FIND HERE>>

                                                                                                                                                                                                 



The Great Little Trading Company Star Bunting £15 

Celebrate your new arrival and deck the walls with this gorgeous bunting that will be ideal strung up over the cot too.

FIND HERE>>

                                                                                                                                                                                                 



Ministylin Star Light £10

Comforting and cute, what's not to love about this smiling star night light? 

FIND HERE>>

        



Becky & Lolo Lampshade £10.98

This mint lampshade is the perfect colour for a unisex nursery and will (literally) light up the room. It will also be easy to mix in with updated interiors once they grow.

FIND HERE>>

        



Jojo Maman Bebe Star Storage Boxes £14 for three

Storage doesn't have to be functional and unattractive, these cubes are lovely enough to have out on display and will stash all of your baby's toys.

FIND HERE>>

        



Tori Murphy Cushion £64.95  

Cute and comfy, this luxe cushion has got your back on a feeding chair and then the perfect accessory for a toddler bed or reading area.

FIND HERE>>

        



Zara Home Bedding from £9.99

This embroidered bedding set will look beautiful on a cot or cot bed - even if it can't guarantee a full night's sleep...

FIND HERE>>

        



Noe & Zoe Berlin at Alex & Alexa Black Star Print Moses Basket £134 

Put your little star to bed in this super funky alternative Moses Basket with a soft cotton lining, cushioned filling and adjustable hood

FIND HERE>>

        



Verbaudet Grey Stars Rug £55

Complete the room with a soft, starry rug - the perfect piece to play on. 

FIND HERE>>

        



aden + anais Classic Sleeping bag £29.95

Forget the stress of loose blankets and send your baby to sleep among the stars in this breathable 100% cotton, muslin sleeping bag. 

FIND HERE>>

        



H&M Canvas Wall Storage Hanger £12.99

Tuck away nappies, muslins and wipes in this nifty organiser with 3-pockets and an eyelet for easy hanging.

FIND HERE>>        

        



Next Star Shelves £25 set of two

Ideal to display pictures of your little star, keepsakes or books either side by side or one under the other.

FIND HERE>>

        



aden + anais Serenity Star £64.99 

This clever little 5-in-1 device is a feeding diary, room thermometer, night light, clock and sound system that will play white noise or lullabies to your baby. Can be plugged in or battery operated.

FIND HERE>>

        



Lullabuy 'I Love You More Than All The Stars' poster £20

Add a little Scandi-cool - frame this adorable monochrome print from Lithuanian born designer Egle K and hang in your little one’s room to greet them everyday. 

FIND HERE>>

        


Complied by Carly Stevens from Style & Substance  www.styleandsubstance.uk

Previous article
Instant nursery updates you can do today!		 Next article
10 of the best wallpapers for your child's room


TwitterStumbleUponFacebookDiggRedditGoogle

Discuss this story


April Anderson
My kid has already pretty overgrew such things but jeez, they are so cute. I'm gonna buy it as soon as I receive my payment for reviews of essay writing websites which I've made for best academic writing service. Hope there would be discount at that time.

Posted: 27/04/2017 at 13:16


April Anderson
My kid has already pretty overgrew such things but jeez, they are so cute. I'm gonna buy it as soon as I receive my payment for reviews of essay writing websites which I've made for best academic writing service. Hope there would be discount at that time.

Posted: 27/04/2017 at 13:25

Talkback: Unisex nursery buys for baby with star quality

First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Security Image:
Enter the code shown:
I agree to the site's Terms and Conditions & Code of Conduct: