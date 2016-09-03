Seeing Stars! Unisex nursery buys for baby

Be inspired by the night sky and (hopefully) encourage a restful night's sleep with a twilight themed nursery for your little one.
Becoming a parent is an out-of-this-world experience so why not pay homage to it with our pick of the best starry pieces. Just a few standout pieces are all you need to transform a neutral backdrop into a clam and comforting nursery for boys and girls.
Wrap your little bundle up and enjoy the softest cuddles in this cashmere blanket. Also makes an ideal baby shower gift or for a newborn.
FIND HERE>>
This wallpaper will make an excellent backdrop for colourful furniture or a classy feature wall.
FIND HERE>>
Celebrate your new arrival and deck the walls with this gorgeous bunting that will be ideal strung up over the cot too.
FIND HERE>>
Comforting and cute, what's not to love about this smiling star night light?
FIND HERE>>
This mint lampshade is the perfect colour for a unisex nursery and will (literally) light up the room. It will also be easy to mix in with updated interiors once they grow.
FIND HERE>>
Jojo Maman Bebe Star Storage Boxes £14 for three
Storage doesn't have to be functional and unattractive, these cubes are lovely enough to have out on display and will stash all of your baby's toys.
FIND HERE>>
Cute and comfy, this luxe cushion has got your back on a feeding chair and then the perfect accessory for a toddler bed or reading area.
FIND HERE>>
Zara Home Bedding from £9.99
This embroidered bedding set will look beautiful on a cot or cot bed - even if it can't guarantee a full night's sleep...
FIND HERE>>
Put your little star to bed in this super funky alternative Moses Basket with a soft cotton lining, cushioned filling and adjustable hood
FIND HERE>>
Verbaudet Grey Stars Rug £55
Complete the room with a soft, starry rug - the perfect piece to play on.
FIND HERE>>
aden + anais Classic Sleeping bag £29.95
Forget the stress of loose blankets and send your baby to sleep among the stars in this breathable 100% cotton, muslin sleeping bag.
FIND HERE>>
H&M Canvas Wall Storage Hanger £12.99
Tuck away nappies, muslins and wipes in this nifty organiser with 3-pockets and an eyelet for easy hanging.
FIND HERE>>
Next Star Shelves £25 set of two
Ideal to display pictures of your little star, keepsakes or books either side by side or one under the other.
FIND HERE>>
This clever little 5-in-1 device is a feeding diary, room thermometer, night light, clock and sound system that will play white noise or lullabies to your baby. Can be plugged in or battery operated.
FIND HERE>>
Lullabuy 'I Love You More Than All The Stars' poster £20
Add a little Scandi-cool - frame this adorable monochrome print from Lithuanian born designer Egle K and hang in your little one’s room to greet them everyday.
FIND HERE>>
Complied by Carly Stevens from Style & Substance www.styleandsubstance.uk