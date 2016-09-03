Instant nursery updates you can do today!

Give your kid’s rooms a Spring update with a few well chosen accessories and finishing touches with these 6 quick fixes

Posted: 26 April 2017

by Ellie Crompton



All those little DIY jobs you intended to do over the Winter seem so much easier when the days are longer and the children aren’t cooped up inside.

Now is the perfect time to update the kids’ rooms or add the finishing touches to the nursery with a few easy tweaks.

Here’s our round up of home buys that will brighten up bedrooms in an instant. Well, in a couple of hours with a screwdriver at the very most!

Create a Gallery Wall

Finally hang all those photos, prints and gorgeous treasures you’ve been meaning to display by creating a gallery wall. Mix frames, mediums and sizes to create a lovely feature wall that will add colour and fire the imagination.

Adding in 3D objects like these edit58 paper maché animal heads or old shop sign letters will add interest and texture. If you don’t have room for a gallery wall just one or two lovely prints can really pull a room together.

Where to buy... (from L-R)

Personalised Carnival Print, £30, Olivelovesalfie.com

Miffy Poster, from £8.00, miffyshop.co.uk

I solemnly Swear that I am up to No Good (for Harry Potter fans), from £7.50, The Motivated Type, notonthehighstreet.com

Snake print (comes as a pair with the tiger print) £12 (for both), howkapow.com

Lolly Print, £26.99, Showler & Showler

Hawaii Print, £32, Tea and Kate

Elephant with Balloons £25, Karin Akesson

Lightening Bolt by Double Merrick, £35, The Calm Gallery

Letter D alphabet print by James Brown, £55, V&A

Change your knobs

A super speedy way to give any furniture an update is to change over the knobs and pulls. Give an otherwise bland, flat pack chest of drawers some personality with cute animal knobs or even some simple graphic stars.

We particularly love these fluffy cloud handles which would look great on a piece of dark painted furniture.

Where to buy...(from L-R)

Painted animal knobs, £12 (each), Anthropologie

Cloud shape knob with gold rim £6.95, notonthehighstreet.com

Inlaid Star Drawer knob, £5.95, notonthehighstreet.com

Elephant knobs, £7.99 (for two), Zara Home Kids

Buy New Bed Linen

There’s no easier way to give a bedroom a lift than to indulge in some lovely new bed linen. While you might prefer to stay neutral in your own room something bright and cheerful for the small ones will bring the sunshine in and make bedtime feel more fun.

Cot bumpers and matching sleeping bags are great for a nursery refresh and duvet covers, quilts and matching cushions can make a huge difference when it comes to upping the cosy factor.

Bed in a bag Patchwork Cot Set, £75, Little Bird, Mothercare

Where to buy...(from L-R)

Blue Floral Pillow Case, £14, Cath Kidston

Peony Blossom Single Duvet Cover, £50, Cath Kidston

Star Print Duvet Cover, £15.99, Zara Home Kids

Cotton Floral sleeping bag, £59.34, Le Petit Lucas du Tertre, smallable.com

Cotton Floral cushion cover, £19.78, Le Petit Lucas du Tertre, smallable.com

Graphic Linen Sleeping Bag, £64.50, LAB, smallable.com

Graphic Linen Cot Bumper, £64.50, smallable.com

Tiger Duvet Cover, £52, Lulu & Nat

Throw Down a Rug

A tired old carpet or a bare wooden floor can be transformed in an instant with a lovely soft rug. Great for playing on and lovely for little feet jumping out of bed.

There a so many great rugs out there for super reasonable prices so you don’t have to live in constant fear of spilt smoothies and felt-tip marks and if you go for a flat weave these rugs can easily be spot cleaned.

Star Applique Rug, £139.99, Wayfair

Where to buy...(from L-R)

Aklim Geometric Area Rug, £92.99, Wayfair

Circular Jute Rug, £191.99, Wayfair

Ankara Abstract Rug, from £169, La Redoute

Alice Stripe Rug, £75, Habitat

Invest in Storage baskets and boxes

There aren’t enough cupboards and drawers in the world to contain all the toys, nappies, clothes and laundry generated by the average childerbeast.

A few storage baskets clustered here and there or lined up on shelves or on top of the wardrobe can help regain a sense of calm and order – once you’ve spent the entire evening putting everything away that is…

Where to buy...(from L-R)

Apple Basket, £35, Laura Ashley

Wooden Boxes (various sizes) from £17.99, Zara Home Kids

Woven rainbow stripe basket, £15, Little Bird, Mothercare

Colour Pop Woven Baskets (various sizes) from £45, notonthehighstreet.com

Geometric woven baskets (various sizes), from £14, Living by Christiane Lemieux at House of Fraser

Complied by Ellie Crompton at The Mumday Times