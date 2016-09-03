Cool tropical nursery and kids bedroom buys

Add some instant heat to the children's rooms this season with these jungle and palm inspired interior buys
Designers Guild
Palm prints, cactuses and flamingoes are big news in the interiors world right now - and it’s easy to see why. For babies and toddlers the bright, zingy and colours make them the ideal visually stimulating surroundings too.
So, why not escape to a warmer climate - even if its in your own home - with a tropical themed nursery or bedroom with our top picks?
Cuckooland Caravan Cot £920
Break from tradition and go for a colourful cot - this green one will make a lovely centrepiece in the room.
Lime Lace Light £89
Light up the room with this unusual pendant - it is the ultimate palm piece and would look stunning in even the smallest of rooms.
H&M Storage bin £8.99
Whether it’s for laundry or toys, enjoy storing your baby’s stuff in this brightly patterned polyester bin - that has a wipe-clean interior too!
Verbaudet Pineapple Mirror £17
Add some citrus zing to the room with this mirror. Surely it counts as one of your fashionable five-a-day?
Sophie Conran for Arthouse Mustique Green Wallpaper £80 per roll
Make a style statement with a feature wall covered in this luxury flocked wallpaper enhanced with glitter and metallic detail.
M&Co Animal hooks £15
It’s the little details that make all the difference and this set of 5 animal head hooks are cute as well as useful - what’s not to love?
Made Cactus Rug £45
Don’t forget about the floor, your little one will love playing on this rug.
Wild & Soft Flamingo 'Sophie' Trophy Head Flamingo Head £42.95
A great alternative to soft toys and wall art - mounting stuffed animal heads on the wall that your baby to enjoy looking at.
Ikea Stockholm Bedside Yellow Table £70
A flash of canary yellow against the greenery will brighten up the nursery in an instant - and the handy drawer is ideal for extra storage. The perfect side table beside your nursery chair too.
Becky & Lolo Wooden Nursery Mobile - Friendly Animal Safari £13.98
Give your baby something to look at before they drift off to sleep with this wooden jungle themed mobile.
George Home Cactus Marquee Light £10
Enjoy all the fun of the fair with this circus style cactus light that will add a soft tropical glow come nighttime.
Amara Palm Leaf Cushion £95
Freshen up a plain chair with this simple and elegant cushion that will grow with baby and child.
Sass & Belle Set of 3 Tropical Summer Suitcases from £18
This trio of cases are ideal for keeping little toys tidy, as extra storage for accessories and small clothing or even for play time.
La Redoute Cactus Printed Bed Set from £9
Even if you don't go full on tropical themes some cheery bedlinen offers an instant update to the simplest of rooms.
Olli Ella Monstera and Cacti A3 Art Prints, £19.50 each
Put these quirky abstract print in an equally bold frame and brighten up neutral walls - or just wash tape to walls for a relaxed feel.
Complied by Carly Stevens from Style & Substance www.styleandsubstance.uk