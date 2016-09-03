A Little Lovely Company | Boutique of the Month

Each month we highlight some of our favourite boutiques, shops and brands with a edited round-up of our buy-them-before-they-go pieces...

BOUTIQUE: A Little Lovely Company

FOUNDERS & DESIGNERS: Judith de Ruijter and Nikki Hateley

AIM: Making Life Lovely

With 7 children between them Judith and Nikki started their Little Lovely adventure in 2014 with a shared passion: to transform ordinary, everyday home and kids room decorations into unique pieces with a personal and creative touch.

This philosophy has led to a unique brand and every Little Lovely product aims for a sense of fun, happiness and that WOW factor - yet with an affordable price tag. Producing over 6 collections a year including a series of ever-popular light boxes, unique word banners, garlands and lighting.

Today, Little Lovely Company is stocked in over 3000 stores including Selfridges, Bonpoint, Le Printemps, El Corte Ingles and MOMA amongst others. Last summer saw them open two Little Lovely flagship stores in the city centre of Groningen, Netherlands. Proving a lovely little dream can become a lovely big reality.

ABOVE: Cloudy, Umbrella, Rain drop and Rainbow Bath Toys £7.95 each

Cloud Blue Backpack £19.99

The perfect school bag, weekend carry-all and holiday hand luggage - and cute too.

Rocket Popsicle Cushion £12.95 each

A cute and colourful addition to any bed - and the best bit no melting!

Lion Suitcase £14.95

A little bigger than standard kids cases means this can be used for overnight stays as well as a practical storage solution for small toys, crafts or accessories. With a cool double-sided design too.

Pastel Letter Banner £12.95

Make a quote, saying or even for birthday celebrations - this set of 138 cardboard letters, numbers and symbols can be used over and over again.

Rechargeable Bee Night Light £44.95

These LED lights don’t get hot, are smooth to the touch and are fully portable. With two light intensities, a timer and 10-12 hrs usage (comes with a charging station) -making ideal for bedtime reading or for a soft glow to take little ones through the night.

Watermelon Wooden Shelf £22.50

Whether you hang this slice of watermelon up or down this fruity little number with freshen up any kids room.

Raccoon & Co. Poster £9.95

A cute little picture that would look great in any nursery - either placed in a frame or held up with washi tape.

Neon Pink Love Light £75

This LED light is a more durable, energy efficient and kid-friendly (as made from plastic) version of those iconic neon lights.

Thirs-tea Happy Mugs £11.95 (set of 2)

Ideal for kids tea-parties or suppertime this cute little mug duo are perfectly sized for little hands.

Pineapple Mirror £18.95

This silver perspex is safe for any kids room and comes with a set of face stickers for added fun.

