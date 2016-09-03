6 Instant nursery updates you can do today!

Give your kid’s rooms a Spring update with a few well chosen accessories and finishing touches
Zara Home Kids SS17
All those little DIY jobs you intended to do over the Winter seem so much easier when the days are longer and the children aren’t cooped up inside.
Now is the perfect time to update the kids’ rooms or add the finishing touches to the nursery with a few easy tweaks.
Here’s our round up of home buys that will brighten up bedrooms in an instant. Well, in a couple of hours with a screwdriver at the very most!
Create a Gallery Wall
Finally hang all those photos, prints and gorgeous treasures you’ve been meaning to display by creating a gallery wall. Mix frames, mediums and sizes to create a lovely feature wall that will add colour and fire the imagination.
Adding in 3D objects like these edit58 paper maché animal heads or old shop sign letters will add interest and texture. If you don’t have room for a gallery wall just one or two lovely prints can really pull a room together.
Where to buy... (from L-R)
Personalised Carnival Print, £30, Olivelovesalfie.com
Miffy Poster, from £8.00, miffyshop.co.uk
I solemnly Swear that I am up to No Good (for Harry Potter fans), from £7.50, The Motivated Type, notonthehighstreet.com
Snake print (comes as a pair with the tiger print) £12 (for both), howkapow.com
Lolly Print, £26.99, Showler & Showler
Hawaii Print, £32, Tea and Kate
Elephant with Balloons £25, Karin Akesson
Lightening Bolt by Double Merrick, £35, The Calm Gallery
Letter D alphabet print by James Brown, £55, V&A
(NB pictures are not shown to scale)
Change your knobs
A super speedy way to give any furniture an update is to change over the knobs and pulls. Give an otherwise bland, flat pack chest of drawers some personality with cute animal knobs or even some simple graphic stars.
We particularly love these fluffy cloud handles which would look great on a piece of dark painted furniture.
Where to buy...(from L-R)
Painted animal knobs, £12 (each), Anthropologie
Cloud shape knob with gold rim £6.95, notonthehighstreet.com
Inlaid Star Drawer knob, £5.95, notonthehighstreet.com
Elephant knobs, £7.99 (for two), Zara Home Kids
Buy New Bed Linen
There’s no easier way to give a bedroom a lift than to indulge in some lovely new bed linen. While you might prefer to stay neutral in your own room something bright and cheerful for the small ones will bring the sunshine in and make bedtime feel more fun.
Cot bumpers and matching sleeping bags are great for a nursery refresh and duvet covers, quilts and matching cushions can make a huge difference when it comes to upping the cosy factor.
Above:
Bed in a bag Patchwork Cot Set, £75, Little Bird, Mothercare
Where to buy...(from L-R)
Blue Floral Pillow Case, £14, Cath Kidston
Peony Blossom Single Duvet Cover, £50, Cath Kidston
Star Print Duvet Cover, £15.99, Zara Home Kids
Cotton Floral sleeping bag, £59.34, Le Petit Lucas du Tertre, smallable.com
Cotton Floral cushion cover, £19.78, Le Petit Lucas du Tertre, smallable.com
Graphic Linen Sleeping Bag, £64.50, LAB, smallable.com
Graphic Linen Cot Bumper, £64.50, smallable.com
Tiger Duvet Cover, £52, Lulu & Nat
Throw Down a Rug
A tired old carpet or a bare wooden floor can be transformed in an instant with a lovely soft rug. Great for playing on and lovely for little feet jumping out of bed.
There a so many great rugs out there for super reasonable prices so you don’t have to live in constant fear of spilt smoothies and felt-tip marks and if you go for a flat weave these rugs can easily be spot cleaned.
Above:
Star Applique Rug, £139.99, Wayfair
Where to buy...(from L-R)
Aklim Geometric Area Rug, £92.99, Wayfair
Circular Jute Rug, £191.99, Wayfair
Ankara Abstract Rug, from £169, La Redoute
Alice Stripe Rug, £75, Habitat
Invest in Storage baskets and boxes
There aren’t enough cupboards and drawers in the world to contain all the toys, nappies, clothes and laundry generated by the average childerbeast.
A few storage baskets clustered here and there or lined up on shelves or on top of the wardrobe can help regain a sense of calm and order – once you’ve spent the entire evening putting everything away that is…
Where to buy...(from L-R)
Apple Basket, £35, Laura Ashley
Wooden Boxes (various sizes) from £17.99, Zara Home Kids
Woven rainbow stripe basket, £15, Little Bird, Mothercare
Colour Pop Woven Baskets (various sizes) from £45, notonthehighstreet.com
Geometric woven baskets (various sizes), from £14, Living by Christiane Lemieux at House of Fraser
Complied by Ellie Crompton at The Mumday Times www.themumdaytimes.com