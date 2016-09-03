Interiors & Lifestyle Awards

WINNERS The #JADA 20th Anniversary Awards 2017 | Interiors, Lifestyle & Parenting Awards

Finally, we can announce the winning interiors, lifestyle and parenting brands in the new Junior Absolute Design Award category for 2017 {Part 2}

Posted: 23 August 2017
by Bonita Turner
junior design awards | winning jada

The wait is finally OVER as we announce our new #JADA award winners...

We've announced the WINNERS of the Junior Design Awards (read all about it here) and now we are proud to announce the 20 WINNERS of the debut Junior Absolute Design Awards 2017 or #JADA

The Junior Absolute Design Awards #JADA17 is a brand new award to celebrate our 20th Anniversary year. And, th showcase the 20 best designed or absolutely best-of-the-best designed product/brands of the year.

The WINNING #JADA's were selected from all the winning brands that were awarded Platinum in the Junior Design Awards. All awards were judged by the Junior editorial team and a host of highly respected judges (who you can read about here).

The #JADA's were then hand-selected by the Junior Editor.

So, without further ado the WINNING interiors, lifestyle and parenting brands for our new 20th Anniversary Junior Absolute Design Award or #JADA are:

  

Jada Logo

Junior Design Award #JADA winner: Bobby Rabbit

Read about the winning brand HERE

  

JADA winners | Junior Design Awards

Junior Design Award #JADA winner: SilverCross Wave

Read about the winning brand HERE

  

JADA winners | Junior Design Awards

Junior Design Award #JADA winner: Welcome to London

Read about the winning brand HERE

  

JADA winners | Junior Design Awards

Junior Design Award #JADA winner: We Might Be Tiny

Read about the winning brand HERE

  

JADA winners | Junior Design Awards

Junior Design Award #JADA winner: Megaboards by Bildy

Read about the winning brand HERE

  

JADA winners | Junior Design Awards

Junior Design Award #JADA winner: UKI.BE

Read about the winning brand HERE

  

JADA winners | Junior Design Awards

Junior Design Award #JADA winner: Knuma Huddle+ 4 in 1 Bedside Crib

Read about the winning brand HERE

  

JADA winners | Junior Design Awards

Junior Design Award #JADA winner: Little Florence

Read about the winning brand HERE

JADA winners | Junior Design Awards

Junior Design Award #JADA winner: Beaba Baby Cook

Read about the winning brand HERE

  

JADA winners | Junior Design Awards

Junior Design Award #JADA winner: Bundle Beds

Read about the winning brand HERE

  

JADA winners | Junior Design Awards

Junior Design Award #JADA winner: Kit & Kin

Read about the winning brand HERE



Photography: PixelEyes

Styling: Bonita Turner assisted by Kate Piling

Next article
WINNERS Children's Lifestyle & Interiors Categories 2017 | The Junior Design Awards


Discuss this story


Jack Ponting
Congratulation to all winners of the Junior Design Awards 2017 for best interiors, lifestyle and parenting brands in the new Junior Absolute Design Award category. All the award winning product have inspired to other who are related to its field including Students who are taking best dissertation structure guidance from the Quality Dissertation experts who are also providing all kind of academic writing services with pass guarantee in all over the UK. And also inspiring for the writers who are parents and love to explore such things relate their kid’s interest.

Posted: Yesterday at 13:57

Talkback: WINNERS The #JADA 20th Anniversary Awards 2017 | Interiors, Lifestyle & Parenting Awards

