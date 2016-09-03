The BEST Sleep Rules every parent should know by our new Sleep Consultant Emilie Caro Sleep

Meet Junior's new sleep columnist Emilie who will be sharing her tips for a better bedtime routine - and here to answer all your questions too

Whatever your bedtime issue our new Certified Sleep Consultant and regular Junior Columnist Emilie Caro who will be sharing her tips, advice and ideas on how to create a calmer, easier bedtime routine for babies, toddlers and children.

Emilie will be on hand to help end that cycle of bad or irregular sleep patterns that often have parents feeling at the end of their tether come nightfall. Her sleep packages and sleep training advice comes highly recommended - so we are so excited to have her onboard.

With her extensive knowledge and gentle approach Emilie will also be answering your questions in her new regular column - see below on how to submit your questions or queries.

For her first column Emilie is offering us her best-of-the best sleep tips to get you started:

'5 Golden Rules' for a successful children's bedtime routine:

1. Repeat the same bedtime routine (you can choose the order of events) so children learn to anticipate the lead up to bedtime.

2. If you have more than one child try to stagger their bedtimes by at least 15 minutes so you can focus on one child at a time. If children are sharing a room, the staggered bedtimes prevent them talking too much/disturbing each other before going to sleep.

3. Screen time must stop at least 45 minutes before bedtime as the light generated can prevent the regular production of the sleep hormone.

4. Try to get children used to looking at books/reading in bed from a very young age. As they get older this will form a routine and will become habit to read before going to sleep alone.

5. Allow at least 5 days for any changes you might make to take effect; so keep going with an adapted routine for that time period before deciding whether it is effective or not.

Meet Junior's new Sleep Consultant Columnist: Emilie Caro Sleep

Having completed both a BSc (University of Manchester) and MSc (London School of Economics) in Psychology, Emilie worked for eight years in Human Resources, with a particular focus on Occupational Psychology.

Following the birth of her children (3 boys aged 8, 6 and 4), Emilie became very interested in the domain of children’s sleep and the psychology surrounding this.

She qualified in 2011 as a certified children’s sleep consultant in order to practice formally in this field and is a member of the British Sleep Society and the International Association for Sleep Consultants.

Additionally, she has travelled extensively with her children and can give advice on jet lag and how best to cope with schedule changes.

Emilie has helped numerous families with a wide range of sleeping problems and is regularly recommended by the paediatric department at the St John & St Elizabeth Hospital in St John's Wood, London. She is known for her kind and gentle approach and always follows up until the issues are fully resolved.

For more information, sleep packages and to read her blog visit Emilie Caro Sleep

ASK EMILIE A QUESTION:If you have a question, query or want some more targeted advice please email us at: junior@immediate.co.uk for the chance to be featured in Emilie column here on Junior.

** Please note all names and personal details will be kept strictly confidential and any questions/queries to Emilie and the Junior editorial team will be used as the basis/theme for our columns to offer all-round advice to our readers. Unfortunately, Emilie will be unable to offer one-to-one advice. **