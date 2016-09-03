Stylish Paddington Bear buys for children

Get ready for Paddington 2 the movie with these cute bear inspired pieces

The much-anticipated movie sequel Paddington 2 launches next month on 10th November and is destined to become the must-see film of the season.

Paddington 2 picks up where the first movie left off and sees our favourite bear from Peru settled in with the Brown family in Windsor Gardens, where he has become a popular member of the community, spreading joy and marmalade wherever he goes.

Loved for generations Paddington Bear was created by Michael Bond in 1958 - who sadly passed away this year aged 91 - and his books, spanning 59 years have sold over 35 million copies continue to delight readers young and old.

Paddington s once again being brought to life on the big screen by Heyday Films and STUDIOCANAL productions.

The new movie sees Paddington searching for the perfect present for his beloved Aunt Lucy’s hundredth birthday, when he spots a unique pop-up book in Mr. Gruber’s antique shop, and embarks upon a series of odd jobs to buy it. But when the book is stolen, it’s up to Paddington and the Browns to unmask the thief…

But, for now why not take a look at our round-up of the best Paddington Bear buys to get you in the spirit...

The perfect update to a classic striped top - with a gorgeous print of Paddington Bear

Paddington Pure Cotton Top from £10 Marks & Spencer

Made from chestnut mohair and fully jointed this special bear from the Steiff limited edition teddy bears range is a must for any Paddington fans.

Steiff Paddington Bear £189 Selfridges

Stunning painted wooden skittles will ensure hours of fun for little ones

Orange Tree Paddington Bear Skittles £13.99 John Lewis

A chic scooter bag for caring notebooks, lunch boxes and treats when zipping around town

Paddington Bear Scooter Backpack £25 Harrods

Get them to drink their juice - and marmalade sandwiches - in this unbreakable melamine cup

Paddington Beaker £3 Marks & Spencer

A handy little case filled with 8 classic picture books

Paddington Suitcase from £9 Amazon

Inspired by the movie this pop-up book features illustrated scenes from the film paying tribute to six of Paddington's favourite London locations including Big Ben and Tower Bridge.

Paddington Pop-UP London (Collectors edition) from £22 Harper Collins at Amazon

** Published on November 2nd

Watch Paddington Bear spin around on his suitcase to the tune of 'Brahms Lullaby' with this gorgeous wooden music box

Orange Tree Toys Paddington Bear Music Box £19 Selfridges

Two seemingly identical images but can you find the 5 or 10 differences and beat your opponent to find the 'pot of... marmalade'?!

Paddington Spot the Difference Game £6.39 John Lewis

Paddington 2 opens in cinemas nationwide on Friday 10th November 2017