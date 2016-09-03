5 great reasons to see Paddington 2

Find out why Paddington 2 is the perfect family film this festive season

Posted: 9 November 2017

by Heledd Harman

Fresh from his starring role in the new Marks & Spencer Christmas advert (view it here) and the massive success of the first Paddington live-action film ($268 million and the all marmalade the little bear can eat), he’s back and more charming than ever in Paddington 2.

Perfect reasons to see Paddington 2

Paddington is possibly the most loveable character of all time

The kind little bear sees the good in everyone and makes friends wherever he goes, including a tough London prison.

Hugh Grant is at his best

Hugh Grant plays the evil and self-centred thespian Phoenix Buchanan, in possibly his best role yet. He dons a number of different disguises including a brilliantly funny nun on the run.

Brendan Gleeson’s turn as Knuckles McGinty is just brilliant

Knuckles McGinty is definitely the toughest character you’re likely to find in a Paddington story (and covered in tattoos) but the little bear wins him over, resulting in a bake-off style make-over of the prison canteen. The transformation is just brilliant.

Paddington 2 is a beautiful love letter to London

‘Paddington 2’ covers all the great London landmarks and more. You’ll spot scenes in Portobello Road and Paddington (obviously), as well as The Shard, St Paul’s Cathedral, Tower Bridge and so many more city icons.

The Ending is just perfect!

No spoilers here, however you will need tissues at the ready for an ending that’s so perfectly heart-warming and charming, it’s everything we expect from a classic Paddington story.

** Paddington 2 opens in cinemas on Friday 10 November**

Review by Heledd Harman at Running in Lavender