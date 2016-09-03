River Island launches RI Studio for kids!

Look out for this new premium range of investment pieces for style savvy girls



Jacket £35; Skirt £25

If you're already a fan of RI Studio for yourself then the news that River Island are launching a range for girls is a welcome one especially as 'occasion' season is upon us.

RI Kids Studio will showcase a more premium collection of high-street pieces with its specially curated collection for style conscious girls aged 3-12 years.

A more fashion focused edit that the main River Island Mini range - the debut RI Kids Studio collection includes a 17-piece collection for girls which embraces sparkle, fun and ultra girly pieces in delicate organzas, satins and mesh teamed with high volume frills, embellishments and modern shapes.

A riot of pastel shades from soft lilacs and powdery peaches to conch-shell pink and seashore blues the candy-coloured sweetness is cut through with a tough black edge which complements the iridescent shines and textures perfectly.



Dress £50

Senior River Island Girlswear Designer, Carla Bentley says:

“This is a big step for River Island and we have consciously taken our time to launch the KIDS STUDIO – Premium line. It was really a case of finding just the right amount of ethereal charm and quality fabric. As kids or pre-teens we carry a loud and care-free nature, and the Magpie Mentality – More is more aesthetic for the first drop encapsulated all our primary thoughts. We have expressive sleeves, high-waIsted voluminous skirts, cropped sheer organza, delicate details in mini cover buttons and ruffles with a lot of personality. We know we’ve created a modern edit constructed of forward-thinking quality kid-friendly pieces.”

The RI Kids Studio line is scheduled to have 3 drops per year, with a debut boys collection coming in the summer. The collection is available in-store and online now.



Top £25



Cardigan £22



Dress £35



Dress £35