Limited Edition: adidas Originals X Mini Rodini collection

The coolest kids collab around lands tomorrow ... ready, set, SHOP!

It might have seemed like an unlikely partnership but once again adidas Originals and Mini Rodini have proved that this is one kids fashion collaboration that just works.

The second collection from its year long partnership is due to land tomorrow - and OH MY it's super cute!

Again, pulling from the extensive adidas Originals archives a selection of iconic styles and pieces - such as the Firebird track top and Stan Smiths - have been given a child-friendly and playful update by Swedish brand Mini Rodini.

Cassandra Rhodin - Founder and creative director of Mini Rodini - unique (and much imitated) hand-drawn graphics are a fresh addition to this kids activewear collection.

The debut collection featured a monochrome palette with a panda graphic - this new drop for Spring sees a more colourful spin mixed with the iconic Mini Rodini Bunny head and tennis motifs.

This limited edition range for kids aged 3 months to 6 years will also include classic pieces such as vests, shorts, tracksuit bottoms and caps.

It also maintains the Mini Rodini commitment to sustainability by being constructed with organic cotton and recycled polyester.

For little feet classic Stan Smiths have been made over with a two-tone colour way and speckled midsole. And will come in kids sizes 3.5-9.

The collection will be sold in Mini Rodini and adidas Originals flagship stores, online and in selected retailers.

Get it before it GONE!