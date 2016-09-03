Girls can dress Outside the Lines with this new Spring drop

As the new spring summer collection launches today we highlight our key pieces from the gorgeous Outside the Lines girls collection

With only a debut collection under its belt Outside the Lines is continuing to prove that they're the brand to watch. Outside the Lines were the winner of our Best Newcomer Award in the Junior Design Awards 2016 so we're pleased to reveal the new girls collection for spring 2017.

Taking inspiration from global travel and a nod to 1970's bohemian style, free-spirited girls will love all the folk-inspired touches from pom-poms and tassels to embroidery and neon accents.

The 30-piece collection is a welcome change from other brands with its muted collection that appeals to style savvy girls from age 3-13yrs - the extended age range was due to popular demand.

Here's a few of our favourite key pieces...and our advice get it before it gone!

MADDIE Embroidered Playsuit £42

FIND HERE>>

SADIE Tapestry jacket £45

FIND HERE>>

ANYA pom pom dress £45

FIND HERE>>

TILLY fringed jumpsuit £45

FIND HERE>>

RILEY stripe frill sleeve t-shirt £25

FIND HERE>>

CICI braced skirt £35

FIND HERE>>

AVA bow back blouse £25

FIND HERE>>

ELLIE shimmer jogger £28

FIND HERE>>

MABEL lace tee £25

FIND HERE>>

LIV tie culotte £35

FIND HERE>>

** FREE DELIVERY UNTIL APRIL 1st 2017 with code SSFREE**