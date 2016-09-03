Fun tees with the feel good factor from Boden X Tusk

Let the kids run wild this summer with these fun t-shirts with an important message from Mini Boden

How much do we love a fashion collaboration? And, none more than one that has some feel good factor too.

Step forward Mini Boden X Tusk with a fantastic range of funky wildlife appliqué t-shirts that boys and girls will love this summer.

With £1 from every purchase donated to the amazing work done by charity Tusk - who since 1990 have been dedicated to building a more sustainable future for Africa, its community and especially to protect endangered species.

Having raised over £30m so far, the main aim for Tusk is to create environments where people and animals can live happily together and is never more beautifully conveyed with than these colourful charity tees.

Alongside the t-shirts there is a small collection of dresses, shorts, hoodies and swimwear featuring elephants, tigers, leopards and monkeys all with a little tropical vibe.

The t-shirts are priced from £17 and come in sizes 2-12 years.

Hey you, Over Ear

Fun appliqué Island Sapphire Elephant from £18

FIND HERE>>

Spread your Wings

Fun appliqué grey marl parakeets from £18

FIND HERE>>

Follow the Trunk

Patchwork yellow elephant t-shirt from £17

FIND HERE>>

Monkey Around

Patchwork Khaki Monkey T-shirt from £17

FIND HERE>>

Funky Music

Fun applique Pineapple guitar from £18

FIND HERE>>

Wear With Pride

Fun appliqué white peacock t-shirt from £18

FIND HERE>>

Let's go Rhino

Patchwork Skipper Blue Rhino from £18

FIND HERE>>

** Be sure to grab them before 28th May 2017**