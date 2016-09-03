15 gorgeous bunny buys

What says Easter more than rabbit-inspired pieces for that camera-ready extra aw factor?

Posted: 3 March 2017

by Yvadney Davis

Bunnies aren't just for Easter, they're for life, which is why this edit will look adorable anytime of the year. It's a little less cutesy and a lot more cool. So cool in fact, they'll make the Easter Bunny hopping mad with envy.

From floppy bunny ears, to fluffy bunny tails and graphic prints, here's to little rabbit twists and details. So, hop to it and nail the look with this adorable selection of kids' fashion, accessories and decorative touches.

This trendy photo print sweater is the perfect way to give a casual outfit a bold bunny update.

These trainers are all sparkles and comfort, perfect for putting a spring in her step and adding a touch of magic to any outfit.

Babies can get ready for their close-ups in this super soft and cosy outfit, part of Myleene Klass' popular Baby K collection for Mothercare

Clad your baby in luxurious organic cotton and cashmere with this charming design which also features a sweet bunny tail on the reverse.

5. Wooden Bunny Trike, Early Learning Centre, £40

Indoors or outdoors, get them moving and boost their coordination on this charming rabbit-themed wooden trike.

Easy to wear under a skirt or pinafore, a leotard is a smart addition to any stylish girl's wardrobe. The graphic bunny print on this design will make her look.

These are bunny ears like no other, adding a whimsical floral flourish to her spring outfit.

8. Northampton Bunny T-shirt, Paul Smith Junior, £39.95 at Harrods

The quirky monochrome rabbit print will give your little dude some major Easter style kudos, wear under a blazer with a pair of jeans to smarten up the look.

Quick-drying with a super cool snowboarding bunny print, how better to make a splash in style then with these fun swim shorts?

This statement bag is cute and fluffy with plenty of room to stash away a few Easter chocs.

11. Jackson Bunny Leopard Hoodie, The Bonnie Mob, £36.45

This micro print is a subtler take on the bunny look and will look fab on the Easter egg trail.

12. Cute Bunny Canvas Storage Bag, Fabelab, £39 at Scandi Mini

Tidy up time will never be the same with this sweet canvas bunny bag, perfect for storing toys or clothes in.

13. Black Magic Bunny Appliqué Jersey Cotton Dress, Bang Bang Copenhagen, £55 at alexandalexa

Where this whimsical dress layered over a pair of leggings with a pair of ankle boots to give your mini fashionista a cool spring look.

14. Mini Rose Gold Leather Bunny Shoes, Minna Parikka, £120 at Childrensalon

Just when you thought baby booties couldn't get any cuter, here come a pair of stunning soft shoes made for tiny twinkle toes.

15. Miffy Rabbit Lamp, Mr Maria, £119.95 at Lullaby

When it's time to say "Goodnight" they can sleep well knowing the world's most famous rabbit, Miffy, is keeping them company with this adjustable lamp.

