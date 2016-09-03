Fashion news
15 Beautiful bunny buys

What says Easter more than some rabbit-inspired pieces for that camera-ready extra aww factor?

Posted: 3 March 2017
by Yvadney Davis

The Bonnie Mob

Bunnies aren't just for Easter, they're for life. Which is why this edit will look adorable anytime of the year. It's a little less cutesy and a lot more cool. So cool in fact, they'll make the Easter Bunny hopping mad with envy.

From floppy bunny ears to fluffy bunny tails and graphic prints, here's to little rabbit twists and details. So, hop to it and nail the look with this adorable selection of kids' fashion, accessories and decorative touches. 



Molo 'Magda' Bunny Sweatshirt at Childrensalon  £45 

This trendy photo print sweater is the perfect way to give a casual outfit a bold bunny update. 

    



Next Silver Bunny Hi Tops from £19 

These trainers are all sparkles and comfort, perfect for putting a spring in her step and adding a touch of magic to any outfit.

    



Mothercare My K Bunny All in One £12

Babies can get ready for their close-ups in this super soft and cosy outfit, part of Myleene Klass' popular My K collection for Mothercare.

    



Stella McCartney Blossom Bunny Body £58 

Clad your baby in luxurious organic cotton and cashmere with this charming design which also features a sweet bunny tail on the reverse. 

   



Early Learning Centre Wooden Bunny Trike £40

Indoors or outdoors, get them moving and boost their co-ordination on this charming rabbit-themed wooden trike. 

   



Noe & Zoe Bunny Leotard £38

Easy to wear under a skirt or pinafore, a leotard is a smart addition to any stylish girl's wardrobe. The graphic bunny print on this design will add some fun to her look.

  



Monsoon Daisy Bunny Ears Alice Head Band £6 

These are bunny ears like no other, adding a whimsical floral flourish to her spring outfit. 

  



Paul Smith Junior Northampton Bunny T-shirt at Harrods £39.95 

The quirky monochrome rabbit print will give your little dude some major Easter style kudos, wear under a blazer with a pair of jeans to smarten up the look.

  



Vilebrequin Snowboard Bunnies Swimwear from £80

Quick-drying with a super cool snowboarding bunny print, how better to make a splash in style then with these fun swim shorts?

  



Marks & Spencer Kids Bunny Cross Body Bag £12

This statement bag is cute and fluffy with plenty of room to stash away a few Easter Egg hunt chocs.

   



The Bonnie Mob Jackson Bunny Leopard Hoodie £36.45

This micro print is a subtle take on the bunny look and will look fab on the Easter egg trail - as well as on playdates.

    



Fabelab Cute Bunny Canvas Storage Bag at Scandi Mini £39 

Tidy up time will never be the same with this sweet canvas bunny bag, perfect for storing toys or clothes in.

   



 Bang Bang Copenhagen Black Magic Bunny Appliqué Jersey Cotton Dress at Alex & Alexa £55 

Where this whimsical dress layered over a pair of leggings with a pair of ankle boots to give your mini fashionista a cool spring look. 

  



Minna Parikka Mini Rose Gold Leather Bunny Shoes at Childrensalon £120  

Just when you thought baby booties couldn't get any cuter, here come a pair of stunning soft shoes made for tiny twinkle toes.

  



Mr Maria Miffy Rabbit Lamp at Lullabuy £119.95 

When it's time to say "Goodnight" they can sleep well knowing the world's most famous rabbit, Miffy, is keeping them company with this adjustable lamp.

Complied by Yvadney Davis, Mums That Slay

Anna Novak
Number 2 is really funny.

Posted: 21/03/2017 at 23:28

